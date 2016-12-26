Monday , 26 December 2016
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Mahira defends Aisha Khan as Instagram post spectacularly backfires

It is ordinarily asserted that dual womanlike actors can't be on a best of terms. Well, if this growth is anything to go by, such a explain is pristine bunkum.

Lifestyle repository Something Haute recently posted a print of Aiha Khan on Instagram with a caption, “Kudos to Aisha Khan for delivering such an impactful and touching opening in #KhudaMeraBhiHai. We could have never illusory – carrying seen her in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and MannMayal – that she is such a superb actress.”

Kudos to Aisha Khan for delivering such an impactful and touching opening in #khudamerabhihai. We could never have illusory – carrying seen her in #JPNA and #MannMayal – that she is such a superb actress. #hautetrail #khudamerabhihai #aishakhan

A print posted by Something Haute (@somethinghauteofficial) on Dec 25, 2016 during 2:03am PST

What happens when we goblin Mahira Khan for operative in India

Consequently, many Instagram users left comments admiring a actor’s work. And, among them was nothing other than Raees heading lady Mahira Khan. “You contingency watch some of her stuff, she’s so so good. Watch Vasl, there was another one with Humanyun I’m forgetful a name,” a Bin Roye star said.

In response to a magazine’s comment, Aisha Khan wrote, “Lol! ‘Never have imagined’ …. u clearly haven’t seen adequate of her work! But … interjection we guess.”  She after added, “A enrich wrapped in an insult is not a compliment…. A correct blogger would know that.”

You can't skip SRK, Sunny Leone Twitter sell on Raees 

Appreciating Mahira, she wrote, “Thank we so much….there is a reason because everybody loves we as most as they do including me. Ure beautiful….inside out….a loyal star! 3”

Jitters: Excited, shaken for ‘Raees’, says Mahira Khan

In September, Mahira showed a universe how to close down trolls after a user rapped her for operative in India. “Apko India se abhi danday nahi paray,” a male wrote.  “Aap ko apni ammi contend parhe hotay toh iss tara ki bakwaas nahi kehte,” pat came a respond from Mahira.

 

 

 

