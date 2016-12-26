Monday , 26 December 2016
Iran deports over 71 Pakistanis

QUETTA: Iranian confidence army deported 71 Pakistanis. They were handed over to a Levies force during Pak-Iran borders in Taftan area of Chaghi district.

The Levies sources on Monday pronounced these Pakistani workers had been apprehended from opposite tools of Iran by Iranian confidence army since they were vital there but correct travelling documents.

They would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for serve inquire after completing initial inquiry, a sources added.

