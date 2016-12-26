Rs5,000 banknote not being demonetised: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance on Monday dispelled rumours that a Rs5,000 banknote was being demonetised, days after a Senate upheld a fortitude to repel a note.
“Given a stability use of income in transactions, a supervision believes that discontinuation of a Rs5,000 note will adversely impact a potency of sell in blurb activities and be a source of vital annoy and stress for a people,” a statement released by a method said.
The orator added, “The stream description of top value records in Pakistan, ie Rs5,000, is significantly smaller compared to those of vital currencies such as a $100 note, Euro 200 and Pound Sterling 50.”
“During 2015-16, usually 17% of a records printed were of Rs.5000 denomination,” a matter added.
On Dec 19, a Senate adopted a fortitude to repel a Rs5,000 note from circulation. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Usman Saifullah tabled a resolution, arguing that a note was being used in bootleg sell and should be withdrawn.
Opposing a resolution, law apportion Zahid Hamid pronounced a pierce would have repercussions on a economy and a masses in general, as is maturation in beside India.
At this, Saifullah pronounced a banknote shouldn’t be cold during once as was finished in India, though crude a copy and withdrawing a records in a time camber of 3 to 5 years. The House after adopted a resolution.
The fortitude was submitted by a PPP lawmaker on Nov 10, seeking to revoke unlawful income flows and inspire people to use banking services.
The pierce came after India’s new demonetisation drive, in that records of 500 and 1,000 rupee records were pulled from circulation.
