Monday , 26 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Over 2,000 Saudi extremists abroad, says ministry

Over 2,000 Saudi extremists abroad, says ministry

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 26, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Over 2,000 Saudi extremists abroad, says ministry
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

RIYADH: More than 2,000 Saudis are fighting abroad with nonconformist groups, with over 70 per cent of them in Syria, a kingdom’s interior method was reported as observant Monday.

“The series of Saudis proven to be in dispute areas is 2,093,” interior method orator General Mansour al Turki told daily journal Al-Hayat. He pronounced that 1,540 of them were in Syria, where extremists have flocked given a Islamic State organisation seized control of immeasurable areas in mid-2014.

Kind-hearted Saudi bails out ‘desperate’ Pakistani lorry driver

Another 147 were in Yemen, that is a bottom of al Qaeda in a Arabian Peninsula, deliberate by Washington as a many dangerous associate of a tellurian apprehension network. Another 31 were believed to be in Afghanistan or Pakistan, Turki said.

Only 5 were believed to be in beside Iraq, where IS also seized poignant domain in 2014. Turki pronounced 73 Saudis had also been incarcerated abroad “on charges associated to acts of terrorism.”

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Pictures of a day: Dec 26, 2016
Body of crashed Russian craft found in Black Sea
Fans exhibit George Michael’s unusual acts of munificence after his death
Over 2,000 Saudi extremists abroad, says ministry
Indonesian militants designed New Year’s attack with machetes
Iran culls birds after avian influenza outbreak
Mahira defends Aisha Khan as Instagram post spectacularly backfires
Ask Asad: we am dependant to porn – how do we quit?
Rs5,000 banknote not being demonetised: Finance Ministry
15 bland habits we didn’t know are damaging for your hair
Film on Hatim Tai will have a Harry Potter feel to it: Rashid Sami
10 ways to character your scarf

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions