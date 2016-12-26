Over 2,000 Saudi extremists abroad, says ministry

RIYADH: More than 2,000 Saudis are fighting abroad with nonconformist groups, with over 70 per cent of them in Syria, a kingdom’s interior method was reported as observant Monday.
“The series of Saudis proven to be in dispute areas is 2,093,” interior method orator General Mansour al Turki told daily journal Al-Hayat. He pronounced that 1,540 of them were in Syria, where extremists have flocked given a Islamic State organisation seized control of immeasurable areas in mid-2014.
Another 147 were in Yemen, that is a bottom of al Qaeda in a Arabian Peninsula, deliberate by Washington as a many dangerous associate of a tellurian apprehension network. Another 31 were believed to be in Afghanistan or Pakistan, Turki said.
Only 5 were believed to be in beside Iraq, where IS also seized poignant domain in 2014. Turki pronounced 73 Saudis had also been incarcerated abroad “on charges associated to acts of terrorism.”
