Monday , 26 December 2016
21 civilians ‘executed’ by rebels in Aleppo

Youth lift weapons along a highway in al Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria Dec 25, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities have indicted insurgent fighters of executing 21 civilians, including women and children, during tighten operation as they quit second city Aleppo final week, state media reported.

The bodies were found in dual neighbourhoods in easterly Aleppo, state news group SANA pronounced late Sunday. The conduct of Aleppo’s debate section Zaher Hajjo told SANA that “21 corpses of municipal victims, including 5 children and 4 women, killed by militant groups” were examined. “The bodies were found in prisons run by a militant groups in Sukkari and al Kalasseh, and they were found to have been executed by gunshot during really tighten range,” Hajjo was quoted as saying.

Under a landmark understanding brokered by regime fan Russia and insurgent devotee Turkey, 35,000 rebels and civilians left a former antithesis building of easterly Aleppo final week. Days before a evacuations began, a UN pronounced it had perceived convincing reports of during slightest 82 civilians, including 11 women and 13 children, being executed by pro-government army in Aleppo.

Putin says Aleppo recapture ‘very important’ for Syria

On Monday, a Russian counterclaim method pronounced “dozens of Syrians” were summarily executed in easterly Aleppo by rebels. “Mass graves containing dozens of Syrians who were summarily executed and subjected to monster woe have been discovered,” orator Igor Konachenkov said, according to Russian agencies.

He pronounced many had been killed by gunshot wounds to a conduct and many bodies “were not whole,” and that consummate investigations would force antithesis backers in a West to “recognise their shortcoming for a cruelty” of rebels. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reliable that bodies had been found in easterly Aleppo’s streets, though could not mention how they had been killed.

World powers have been fiercely divided over Syria’s dispute given it initial erupted in Mar 2011, with Russia resolutely subsidy Assad and Gulf powers and most of a West ancillary a opposition. The high-profile conflict for Aleppo, in particular, has sparked accusations by Western powers that Russia and a supervision were committing fight crimes.

