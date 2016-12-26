Monday , 26 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » PTCL phone, internet services down in tools of Pakistan

PTCL phone, internet services down in tools of Pakistan

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 26, 2016 In Sports 0
PTCL phone, internet services down in tools of Pakistan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The broadband use of Pakistan Telecommunication Ltd (PTCL) faced a vital relapse due to a technical error on Monday.

“We are now confronting vital outage on a network due to that internet use to some of a business is impacted,” pronounced a matter on a service’s chatter account.

“Our teams are operative on-ground to revive a use as shortly as possible. We unequivocally bewail a nuisance caused,” it added.

PTCL offers subdivision intrigue to half of a workforce

The intrusion in a mobile services came shortly after PTCL fiber ocular complement grown some technical faults, Express News reported.

Karachi, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar are among other cities where landline phone, internet and mobile phone services are disrupted. Moreover, a series of cellphone companies are also confronting prejudiced stop in their services.

“Due to PTCL’s fiber ocular cut, now Ufone’s services are disrupted. We apologize for a nuisance caused in this regard,” pronounced Ufone on a Facebook post.

Besides a internet, landline services were also reportedly disrupted in vast tools of a country.

People also reported on chatter that a Ufone mobile use was also disrupted in several tools of a country.

Here’s how they reacted.

However, PTCL in a latest twitter pronounced that a mobile services are being restored.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

In pictures: Christmas in Pakistan
I can’t forget a liberality of Pakistani people: Ira Dubey
21 civilians ‘executed’ by rebels in Aleppo
Pakistan contingency measure 350 and in initial innings: Haroon Rasheed
PTCL phone, internet services down in tools of Pakistan
Liverpool find to keep gait with leaders Chelsea
Pictures of a day: Dec 26, 2016
Body of crashed Russian craft found in Black Sea
Fans exhibit George Michael’s unusual acts of munificence after his death
Over 2,000 Saudi extremists abroad, says ministry
Indonesian militants designed New Year’s attack with machetes
Iran culls birds after avian influenza outbreak

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions