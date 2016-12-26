The intrusion in a mobile services came shortly after PTCL fiber ocular complement grown some technical faults, Express News reported.
Karachi, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar are among other cities where landline phone, internet and mobile phone services are disrupted. Moreover, a series of cellphone companies are also confronting prejudiced stop in their services.
“Due to PTCL’s fiber ocular cut, now Ufone’s services are disrupted. We apologize for a nuisance caused in this regard,” pronounced Ufone on a Facebook post.
Besides a internet, landline services were also reportedly disrupted in vast tools of a country.
People also reported on chatter that a Ufone mobile use was also disrupted in several tools of a country.
Here’s how they reacted.
Ufone mobile use and PTCL BroadBand use automatically dangling nationwide.
PTCL phone, internet services down in tools of Pakistan
The broadband use of Pakistan Telecommunication Ltd (PTCL) faced a vital relapse due to a technical error on Monday.
“We are now confronting vital outage on a network due to that internet use to some of a business is impacted,” pronounced a matter on a service’s chatter account.
“Our teams are operative on-ground to revive a use as shortly as possible. We unequivocally bewail a nuisance caused,” it added.
PTCL offers subdivision intrigue to half of a workforce
The intrusion in a mobile services came shortly after PTCL fiber ocular complement grown some technical faults, Express News reported.
Karachi, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar are among other cities where landline phone, internet and mobile phone services are disrupted. Moreover, a series of cellphone companies are also confronting prejudiced stop in their services.
“Due to PTCL’s fiber ocular cut, now Ufone’s services are disrupted. We apologize for a nuisance caused in this regard,” pronounced Ufone on a Facebook post.
Besides a internet, landline services were also reportedly disrupted in vast tools of a country.
People also reported on chatter that a Ufone mobile use was also disrupted in several tools of a country.
Here’s how they reacted.
However, PTCL in a latest twitter pronounced that a mobile services are being restored.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
I can’t forget a liberality of Pakistani ...
December 26, 2016
Fans exhibit George Michael’s unusual acts of ...
December 26, 2016
Iran culls birds after avian influenza outbreak
December 26, 2016
15 bland habits we didn’t know are ...
December 26, 2016