Azhar Ali was dominant on 66 after day one of a second Australia-Pakistan Test. PHOTO: AFP
Former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed feels Pakistan contingency measure during slightest 350 runs in their initial innings to put vigour on Australia in a Boxing Day Test during a Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Pakistan were on 142-4 during stumps on a rain-curtailed opening day of a second Test, with Azhar Ali (66) and Brisbane-centurion Asad Shafiq (4) set to resume a second day’s play.
“Their partnership is going to be crucial,” he said. “Both Asad [Shafiq] and Azhar should try to stay for as prolonged as probable and build a good partnership. The initial hour [of a second day] will be formidable and they contingency tarry a duration as conditions will get easy afterwards.”
He continued: “A measure of 350 and runs in a initial innings will be a decent total. It will give a bowling conflict confidence. The Australian batting is fresh and a bowling has a intensity to browbeat them if adequate runs are on a board.”
However, a 63-year-old insisted that a tourists contingency measure runs during a improved pace. “We are scoring during reduction than 3 runs per-over. You can't pressurise a antithesis bowlers with that.”
Meanwhile, a former arch selector likely a critical purpose of leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a Test.
“The wicket has already started display support for a spinners and as a compare progresses there will be some-more wear and tear. It can go in Pakistan’s foster as Yasir can play a large role.”
He also corroborated a comparison twin of Misbah and Younus to play profitable knocks in a second innings.
“Younus survived a formidable proviso of his innings and it was hapless to see him discharged but scoring much. Misbah is going by a gaunt patch and we wish him to recover form that is critical for Pakistan in this series,” he concluded.
Pakistan contingency measure 350 and in initial innings: Haroon Rasheed
Azhar Ali was dominant on 66 after day one of a second Australia-Pakistan Test. PHOTO: AFP
Former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed feels Pakistan contingency measure during slightest 350 runs in their initial innings to put vigour on Australia in a Boxing Day Test during a Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Pakistan were on 142-4 during stumps on a rain-curtailed opening day of a second Test, with Azhar Ali (66) and Brisbane-centurion Asad Shafiq (4) set to resume a second day’s play.
Commentator rushed to sanatorium during Pakistan-Australia Test
The visitors, after winning a toss, did not build any decent partnership solely a 51-run share from Younus Khan (21) and Azhar for a third wicket and Rasheed was unconvinced by their start.
“I didn’t see most problem for batsmen during this MCG pitch,” Rasheed told The Express Tribune. “The lane is looking good for batting and there is not most rebound in it.”
With veterans, captain Misbahul Haq (11) and Younus, already discharged in a initial innings, a former Pakistan cricketer pronounced Azhar and Shafiq have to play defining roles in this innings.
Pakistan prepared for Australia plea as MCG beckons
“Their partnership is going to be crucial,” he said. “Both Asad [Shafiq] and Azhar should try to stay for as prolonged as probable and build a good partnership. The initial hour [of a second day] will be formidable and they contingency tarry a duration as conditions will get easy afterwards.”
He continued: “A measure of 350 and runs in a initial innings will be a decent total. It will give a bowling conflict confidence. The Australian batting is fresh and a bowling has a intensity to browbeat them if adequate runs are on a board.”
However, a 63-year-old insisted that a tourists contingency measure runs during a improved pace. “We are scoring during reduction than 3 runs per-over. You can't pressurise a antithesis bowlers with that.”
Meanwhile, a former arch selector likely a critical purpose of leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a Test.
Misbah assured forward of Boxing Day Test opposite Australia
“The wicket has already started display support for a spinners and as a compare progresses there will be some-more wear and tear. It can go in Pakistan’s foster as Yasir can play a large role.”
He also corroborated a comparison twin of Misbah and Younus to play profitable knocks in a second innings.
“Younus survived a formidable proviso of his innings and it was hapless to see him discharged but scoring much. Misbah is going by a gaunt patch and we wish him to recover form that is critical for Pakistan in this series,” he concluded.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
In pictures: Christmas in Pakistan
December 26, 2016
Body of crashed Russian craft found in ...
December 26, 2016
Indonesian militants designed New Year’s attack with ...
December 26, 2016
Rs5,000 banknote not being demonetised: Finance ...
December 26, 2016