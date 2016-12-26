Monday , 26 December 2016
In pictures: Christmas in Pakistan

Christians distinguished Christmas opposite Pakistan with full effect and enthusiasm.

Houses were flashy with charming lights, flags, and balloons. Christmas trees were set up, gifts were purchased for children and prayers were offering for a assent and wealth of a country.

Ahead of Christmas, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also inaugurated a special Christmas sight to widespread a summary of assent and adore and to overcome dogmatism towards opposite religions.

Here are some of a highlights from opposite a country.

People travel past an synthetic emblem spray unresolved outward a emporium offered several equipment for Christmas celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec 24, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar SoomroPeople travel past an synthetic emblem spray unresolved outward a emporium offered several equipment for Christmas celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec 24, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

People travel past an synthetic emblem spray unresolved outward a emporium offered several equipment for Christmas celebrations in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS

A male decorates a Christmas tree during a St. John Cathedral Church forward of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec 24, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz AzizA male decorates a Christmas tree during a St. John Cathedral Church forward of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec 24, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A male decorates a Christmas tree during a St. John Cathedral Church forward of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar. PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - Pakistani balloon vendors cranky a travel in complicated haze in Lahore on Dec 24, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALITOPSHOT - Pakistani balloon vendors cranky a travel in complicated haze in Lahore on Dec 24, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI

Pakistani balloon vendors cranky a travel in complicated haze in Lahore. PHOTO: AFP

4_ZKN_216122513767_Christmas (Pak)4_ZKN_216122513767_Christmas (Pak)

People are seen holding cinema and examination floats of a Christmas Peace Train on a attainment during Lahore Railway Station on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO

Pakistani Christian children travel past a lights emblem for Christmas jubilee in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFPPakistani Christian children travel past a lights emblem for Christmas jubilee in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistani Christian children travel past a lights emblem for Christmas jubilee in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP

6_zkn_216122513770_christmas-pak6_zkn_216122513770_christmas-pak

Visitors are seen inside a Christmas Peace Train during Lahore railway hire on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO

Pakistani Christians accumulate on a travel to applaud Christmas in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFPPakistani Christians accumulate on a travel to applaud Christmas in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistani Christians accumulate on a travel to applaud Christmas in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP

8_ZKN_216122511631_Christmas (Pak)8_ZKN_216122511631_Christmas (Pak)

People of a Christian village attend an annual decoration rite hold during a internal church in Karachi. PHOTO: PPI

A member of church binds a cranky as he walks past people urge during a rite on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERSA member of church binds a cranky as he walks past people urge during a rite on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS

A member of church binds a cranky as he walks past people urge during a rite on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS

10_ZKN_216122509593_Christmas (Pak)10_ZKN_216122509593_Christmas (Pak)

Christians perform their eremite rituals during St. Anthony’s Church on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO

19_ZKN_216122511740_Christmas (Pak)19_ZKN_216122511740_Christmas (Pak)

Kids are seen personification on a trampoline as they applaud Christmas in a capital. PHOTO: WASEEM KHAN/ONLINE PHOTO

11_ZKN_3_Christmas (Pak)11_ZKN_3_Christmas (Pak)

Pakistani Christians attend a Christmas Day Service during a church in Quetta. PHOTO: AFP

12_zkn_216122508933_christmas-pak12_zkn_216122508933_christmas-pak

Christmas decorations are seen in Islamabad. PHOTO: APP

13_ZKN_216122514441_Christmas (Pak)13_ZKN_216122514441_Christmas (Pak)

Christians attend a mass rite during a internal church in Lahore. PHOTO: INP

A lady rides on a temporary happy go turn on Christmas Day in Islamabad, Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERSA lady rides on a temporary happy go turn on Christmas Day in Islamabad, Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

A lady rides on a temporary happy go turn on Christmas Day in Islamabad, Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

15_zkn_216122511753_christmas-pak15_zkn_216122511753_christmas-pak

Girls welcome any other after Christmas prayers during St. Marry Church. PHOTO: NADEEM KHAWER/ONLINE PHOTO

A lady binds a baby in Santa Claus cap, as they attend a rite with others on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERSA lady binds a baby in Santa Claus cap, as they attend a rite with others on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS

A lady binds a baby in Santa Claus cap, as they attend a rite with others on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS

17_ZKN_216122511742_Christmas (Pak)17_ZKN_216122511742_Christmas (Pak)

Kids are seen personification on a trampoline as they applaud Christmas in a capital. PHOTO: WASEEM KHAN/ONLINE PHOTO

 

