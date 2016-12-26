In pictures: Christmas in Pakistan

Christians distinguished Christmas opposite Pakistan with full effect and enthusiasm.
Houses were flashy with charming lights, flags, and balloons. Christmas trees were set up, gifts were purchased for children and prayers were offering for a assent and wealth of a country.
Ahead of Christmas, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also inaugurated a special Christmas sight to widespread a summary of assent and adore and to overcome dogmatism towards opposite religions.
Here are some of a highlights from opposite a country.
People travel past an synthetic emblem spray unresolved outward a emporium offered several equipment for Christmas celebrations in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS
A male decorates a Christmas tree during a St. John Cathedral Church forward of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pakistani balloon vendors cranky a travel in complicated haze in Lahore. PHOTO: AFP
People are seen holding cinema and examination floats of a Christmas Peace Train on a attainment during Lahore Railway Station on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO
Pakistani Christian children travel past a lights emblem for Christmas jubilee in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors are seen inside a Christmas Peace Train during Lahore railway hire on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO
Pakistani Christians accumulate on a travel to applaud Christmas in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP
People of a Christian village attend an annual decoration rite hold during a internal church in Karachi. PHOTO: PPI
A member of church binds a cranky as he walks past people urge during a rite on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Christians perform their eremite rituals during St. Anthony’s Church on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO
Kids are seen personification on a trampoline as they applaud Christmas in a capital. PHOTO: WASEEM KHAN/ONLINE PHOTO
Pakistani Christians attend a Christmas Day Service during a church in Quetta. PHOTO: AFP
Christmas decorations are seen in Islamabad. PHOTO: APP
Christians attend a mass rite during a internal church in Lahore. PHOTO: INP
A lady rides on a temporary happy go turn on Christmas Day in Islamabad, Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls welcome any other after Christmas prayers during St. Marry Church. PHOTO: NADEEM KHAWER/ONLINE PHOTO
A lady binds a baby in Santa Claus cap, as they attend a rite with others on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kids are seen personification on a trampoline as they applaud Christmas in a capital. PHOTO: WASEEM KHAN/ONLINE PHOTO
In pictures: Christmas in Pakistan
Christians distinguished Christmas opposite Pakistan with full effect and enthusiasm.
Houses were flashy with charming lights, flags, and balloons. Christmas trees were set up, gifts were purchased for children and prayers were offering for a assent and wealth of a country.
Ahead of Christmas, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique also inaugurated a special Christmas sight to widespread a summary of assent and adore and to overcome dogmatism towards opposite religions.
Here are some of a highlights from opposite a country.
People travel past an synthetic emblem spray unresolved outward a emporium offered several equipment for Christmas celebrations in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS
A male decorates a Christmas tree during a St. John Cathedral Church forward of Christmas celebrations in Peshawar. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pakistani balloon vendors cranky a travel in complicated haze in Lahore. PHOTO: AFP
People are seen holding cinema and examination floats of a Christmas Peace Train on a attainment during Lahore Railway Station on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO
Pakistani Christian children travel past a lights emblem for Christmas jubilee in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors are seen inside a Christmas Peace Train during Lahore railway hire on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO
Pakistani Christians accumulate on a travel to applaud Christmas in Islamabad. PHOTO: AFP
People of a Christian village attend an annual decoration rite hold during a internal church in Karachi. PHOTO: PPI
A member of church binds a cranky as he walks past people urge during a rite on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Christians perform their eremite rituals during St. Anthony’s Church on a eve of Christmas. PHOTO: SAJID RANA/ONLINE PHOTO
Kids are seen personification on a trampoline as they applaud Christmas in a capital. PHOTO: WASEEM KHAN/ONLINE PHOTO
Pakistani Christians attend a Christmas Day Service during a church in Quetta. PHOTO: AFP
Christmas decorations are seen in Islamabad. PHOTO: APP
Christians attend a mass rite during a internal church in Lahore. PHOTO: INP
A lady rides on a temporary happy go turn on Christmas Day in Islamabad, Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls welcome any other after Christmas prayers during St. Marry Church. PHOTO: NADEEM KHAWER/ONLINE PHOTO
A lady binds a baby in Santa Claus cap, as they attend a rite with others on Christmas eve during Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kids are seen personification on a trampoline as they applaud Christmas in a capital. PHOTO: WASEEM KHAN/ONLINE PHOTO
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pakistan contingency measure 350 and in initial ...
December 26, 2016
Body of crashed Russian craft found in ...
December 26, 2016
Indonesian militants designed New Year’s attack with ...
December 26, 2016
Rs5,000 banknote not being demonetised: Finance ...
December 26, 2016