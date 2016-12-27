Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Indus waters treaty: World Bank boss calls Dar  

Indus waters treaty: World Bank boss calls Dar  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 27, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Indus waters treaty: World Bank boss calls Dar  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Monday done a write call to Finance Minster Ishaq Dar and discussed his Dec 23 minute on a Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

In his letter, Dar asked a World Bank to perform a obligations underneath a Indus Water Treaty.

The minute was created in response to a World Bank’s preference to “pause” a routine of empanelment of a Court of Arbitration.

Earlier, a World Bank Group announced a postponement in a apart processes instituted by India and Pakistan underneath a Indus Water Treaty to concede a dual countries to cruise choice ways to solve their disagreements.

The preference halted a appointment of a neutral consultant to solve issues per dual hydroelectric energy plants underneath construction by India along a Indus rivers system.

In his minute antiquated Dec 23, a financial apportion emphasised that this preference of a World Bank would severely influence Pakistan’s interests and rights underneath a Indus Waters Treaty.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 27th, 2016.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Rebuffing criticism: Plea discount helped redeem Rs285 billion, says NAB chief