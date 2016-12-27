Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Imparting skills: AGAHI arranges convention for women  

December 27, 2016
ISLAMABAD: As many as 50 women have been lerned in Gujranwala underneath a ‘Entrepreneurship and Stitching Skill Enrichment’ programme, organized by AGAHI in partnership with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce Industry (IWCCI). The two-day programme will learn women how to professionally take measurements, hoop a cloth slicing process, and other complicated techniques impending to their aim assembly preferences, pronounced a news recover on Monday. The entrepreneurship partial of a programme prepared women about how they can start their businesses from home. In further to this, a women were lerned about a significance of networking, business ethics, time commitment, budgeting strategies, and record keeping.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 27th, 2016.

