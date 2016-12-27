Regional connectivity: BOI hosts mercantile team-work meeting

Tuesday , 27 December 2016
ISLAMABAD: The initial assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization- Investment Promotion Agencies (ECO-IPA) was hold to foster inter and intra-regional business activity in ubiquitous and among member states in particular. The assembly was chaired by Board of Investment Secretary Azher Ali Choudhary while member of IPA’s from Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan participated in it. The BoI Secretary sensitive a participants that in a 3rd ECO Ministerial Meeting on Finance and Economy hold on Dec 21 – 23, 2008 in Tehran, it was motionless to set-up a ECO- Heads of Investment Promotion Agencies (ECO – IPA) Forum on a settlement of ECO- Heads of Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs). He pronounced that this activity of ECO countries will play an active purpose for a common advantage of a region.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 27th, 2016.

