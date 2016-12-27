QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai pronounced that fortitude and assent in a nation and Balochistan has been done probable by a unrelenting efforts of a confidence forces. He combined that this will yield a bottom for a splendid future. He pronounced this while addressing a Balochistan Excellence Award during a Expo Centre of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) during Arifa Kareem Hall, on Monday.
Balochistan value award: Governor lauds confidence forces
QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai pronounced that fortitude and assent in a nation and Balochistan has been done probable by a unrelenting efforts of a confidence forces. He combined that this will yield a bottom for a splendid future. He pronounced this while addressing a Balochistan Excellence Award during a Expo Centre of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) during Arifa Kareem Hall, on Monday.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 27th, 2016.
