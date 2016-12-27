KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday postulated protecting bail to a tip central of a business firm indicted by a paramilitary Rangers of stealing unlawful weapons and explosives in his offices.
An SHC multiplication dais asked Khawaja Salman, executive of a Omni Group, to contention a collateral of Rs500,000 as a pledge on his bail in a applicable hearing justice within 4 days.
Two FIRs were filed opposite Salman underneath territory 23(1)a of a Sindh Arms Act and territory 4 5 of a Explosives Substances Act, review with territory 7 of a Anti-Terrorism Act purebred during Saddar and Kharadar military station.
In his application, Salman told a dais that a allegations leveled opposite him were baseless. He pronounced he was secretly concerned in a box and requested a justice to extend him protecting bail. He contended that he was prepared to face charges in a justice though apprehended that he competence be arrested.
