Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Recovery of weapons: SHC grants bail to Omni Group director

Recovery of weapons: SHC grants bail to Omni Group director

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 27, 2016 In Sports 0
Recovery of weapons: SHC grants bail to Omni Group director
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday postulated protecting bail to a tip central of a business firm indicted by a paramilitary Rangers of stealing unlawful weapons and explosives in his offices.

An SHC multiplication dais asked Khawaja Salman, executive of a Omni Group, to contention a collateral of Rs500,000 as a pledge on his bail in a applicable hearing justice within 4 days.

Two FIRs were filed opposite Salman underneath territory 23(1)a of a Sindh Arms Act and territory 4 5 of a Explosives Substances Act, review with territory 7 of a Anti-Terrorism Act purebred during Saddar and Kharadar military station.

In his application, Salman told a dais that a allegations leveled opposite him were baseless. He pronounced he was secretly concerned in a box and requested a justice to extend him protecting bail. He contended that he was prepared to face charges in a justice though apprehended that he competence be arrested.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 27th, 2016.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts