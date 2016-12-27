TOBA TEK SINGH: The celebrations of Christmas incited into anguish in Mubarak Abad area of Toba Tek Singh where during slightest 17 members of a Christian village died after immoderate poisonous wine served during a party.
According to some reports, a sum of 40 people were attending a celebration in that revellers drank moonlight after slicing a X-mas cake.
Soon after immoderate a liquor, a people started queasiness and were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where Younus Masih, Sajid Saleem Masih, Tony Masih, Samuel Masih, Yaqoob Masih, Asif Masih and Ameen Masih were conspicuous dead.
Some people – in vicious condition – were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where Tanweer Nanah Masih and Duki Masih also died. A sum of 20 people were certified in opposite hospitals and 6 among them were pronounced to be in vicious condition.
The military pronounced they had started review as to who granted a moonshine. Social circles have demanded movement opposite wine shop. (TRANSLATION BY ARSHAD SHAHEEN)
Christmas party: 17 die in Punjab after immoderate poisonous liquor
TOBA TEK SINGH: The celebrations of Christmas incited into anguish in Mubarak Abad area of Toba Tek Singh where during slightest 17 members of a Christian village died after immoderate poisonous wine served during a party.
According to some reports, a sum of 40 people were attending a celebration in that revellers drank moonlight after slicing a X-mas cake.
Soon after immoderate a liquor, a people started queasiness and were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where Younus Masih, Sajid Saleem Masih, Tony Masih, Samuel Masih, Yaqoob Masih, Asif Masih and Ameen Masih were conspicuous dead.
Some people – in vicious condition – were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where Tanweer Nanah Masih and Duki Masih also died. A sum of 20 people were certified in opposite hospitals and 6 among them were pronounced to be in vicious condition.
The military pronounced they had started review as to who granted a moonshine. Social circles have demanded movement opposite wine shop. (TRANSLATION BY ARSHAD SHAHEEN)
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 27th, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Recovery of weapons: SHC grants bail to ...
December 27, 2016