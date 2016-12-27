Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII

Bollywood singer Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with renouned Indo-Canadian online celebrity Lilly Singh, commonly known as IISuperwomanII, for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.
Singh common a video around Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It is picturised on Priyanka and Lilly, who can be seen sitting during a bar.
“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra…This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Lilly captioned a image.
This is a initial time that a Quantico star has collaborated with a 28-year-old Youtube sensation. On Sunday, Priyanka tweeted that she unequivocally enjoyed operative on a video.
“This was so most fun Superwoman…Merry Christmas everyone,” she wrote.
Watch video here:
