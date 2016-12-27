Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII

Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 27, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Bollywood singer Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with renouned Indo-Canadian online celebrity Lilly Singh, commonly known as IISuperwomanII, for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

Singh common a video around Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It is picturised on Priyanka and Lilly, who can be seen sitting during a bar.

When we need to be a good Wing Woman/ Wing Man for your crony though they’re a prohibited mess, so we distortion like never before tab all a friends we would do this for! And check out a full video ft. @priyankachopra by clicking a couple in my bio. It’s finger lickin’ good! ❤️

A video posted by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on Dec 26, 2016 during 4:14pm PST

“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra…This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Lilly captioned a image.

Take your pick: Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch or Deepika Padukone’s xXx

This is a initial time that a Quantico star has collaborated with a 28-year-old Youtube sensation. On Sunday, Priyanka  tweeted that she unequivocally enjoyed operative on a video.

Priyanka Chopra beats Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson on IMDb’s Most Popular Celebrity list

“This was so most fun Superwoman…Merry Christmas everyone,” she wrote.

Watch video here:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Targeting a wrong problem areas
Human blunder led to Colombia soccer craft crash
Syrian army escalates debate to constraint Damascus H2O supply
Sri Lankan church prints Tupac’s expletive-laden chronicle of Hail Mary in Christmas strain sheet
Indian aristocrat throws mass marriage for fatherless brides
Don’t like to extent myself as an actor: Sunny Leone
Indian newcomer craft skids off runway, injuring 15
Azhar Ali — a typical hero
Smartphone-obsessed Finns arrange tops in shade time