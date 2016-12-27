Indian aristocrat throws mass marriage for fatherless brides

Participants of a mass matrimony organized by an Indian Tycoon in Surat, Gujarat.
PHOTO: AFP
AHMEDABAD, INDIA,: An Indian solid merchant threw a mass matrimony for some-more than 200 fatherless brides on Sunday Dec 25th and gave any of them gifts value thousands of dollars, to assistance a bad women start a new life.
Mahesh Savani achieved a Hindu matrimony protocol of ‘Kanyadaan’ – a use of giving divided one’s daughter in matrimony – for 236 fatherless brides from bad families during a mega-wedding eventuality in a western state of Gujarat during Christmas.
PHOTO: AFP
Savani, who believes that giving divided brides is a blessing from God, has been organising identical mass weddings any year given 2012.
“With Sunday’s mass wedding, we have turn (a) unapproachable father to have achieved ‘kanyadaan’ of over 700 girls,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of brides in charming racial clothes and exuberant trinket achieved their matrimony rituals in front of thousands of guest in a city of Surat, a heart for a solid polishing industry.
PHOTO: AFP
The aristocrat also gave gifts of bullion and domicile items, including sofas and beds, value 500,000 rupees (US$7,400) to any of a brides to assistance them start married life.
Two of a grooms during a mass matrimony were his possess sons.
“This year my dual sons also got married during a mass matrimony event. So, in all there were 238 marriages,” pronounced Savani.
Savani pronounced he began his free debate in 2008 when one of his possess employees died only days before his daughter’s wedding.
Mass wedding: Over 45 couples get hitched
It is not famous how most a hulk rite cost.
Indian weddings are famous for their intemperate scale with multi-course feasts, flashy horses, coronet bands and outrageous tents to perform hundreds or even thousands of guests.
