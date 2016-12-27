Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Human blunder led to Colombia soccer craft crash

PHOTO: REUTERS

BAGOTA, COLUMBIA: Errors by a pilot, airline and Bolivian regulators are to censure for a craft pile-up in Colombia that killed 71 people final month, including many of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, Colombia aviation authorities pronounced on Monday.

The plane, operated by Bolivia-based licence association LaMia, crashed on a wooded bank nearby Medellin since a commander unsuccessful to refuel en track and did not news engine failures caused by a miss of fuel until it was too late, officials said.

In pictures: Aftermath of craft pile-up in Colombia

“No technical cause was partial of a accident, all concerned tellurian error, combined to a supervision cause in a company’s administration and a supervision and classification of a moody skeleton by a authorities in Bolivia,” Colombia’s Secretary for Air Safety Colonel Freddy Bonilla told journalists.

Aviation authorities in Bolivia and a airline “accepted conditions for a moody presented in a moody devise that were unacceptable,” Bonilla added.

Besides a miss of fuel, a craft was over a weight extent by scarcely 400 kilograms (881 lbs) and was not approved to fly during a altitude during that a tour took place, Bonilla said.

Victims of Colombia pile-up take final flights home to Brazil

The rough conclusions of Colombia’s review coincide with assertions by Bolivian authorities final week that LaMia and a plane’s commander were directly obliged for a accident.

Pilot Miguel Quiroga was also a co-owner of a airline and was killed in a crash. Gustavo Vargas Gamboa, LaMia’s arch executive, was jailed tentative hearing progressing this month on killing and other charges, that he has denied. His son Gustavo Vargas Villegas, a former central with Bolivia’s aviation authority, is also being hold on charges that he dissipated his change in sanctioning a permit of a craft that crashed. He also says he is innocent.

Criminal charges have also been brought opposite LaMia co-owner Marco Antonio Rocha Benegas, whose locale are unknown, and atmosphere trade controller Celia Castedo, who fled Bolivia after a pile-up and is seeking haven in Brazil.

Football village reacts to Colombia craft crash

Bolivian authorities have pronounced a pile-up was an removed incident, though that a supervision will accelerate a routine of implementing a new reserve system. Colombian investigators have a final word on causes of a crash, Bolivian authorities have said.

The aircraft had been transporting a Chapecoense group to a biggest diversion in a history, a final of a Copa Sudamericana. All though 3 of a players and staff onboard were killed. Two organisation members and one contributor also survived.

