Human blunder led to Colombia soccer craft crash

BAGOTA, COLUMBIA: Errors by a pilot, airline and Bolivian regulators are to censure for a craft pile-up in Colombia that killed 71 people final month, including many of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, Colombia aviation authorities pronounced on Monday.
The plane, operated by Bolivia-based licence association LaMia, crashed on a wooded bank nearby Medellin since a commander unsuccessful to refuel en track and did not news engine failures caused by a miss of fuel until it was too late, officials said.
“No technical cause was partial of a accident, all concerned tellurian error, combined to a supervision cause in a company’s administration and a supervision and classification of a moody skeleton by a authorities in Bolivia,” Colombia’s Secretary for Air Safety Colonel Freddy Bonilla told journalists.
Aviation authorities in Bolivia and a airline “accepted conditions for a moody presented in a moody devise that were unacceptable,” Bonilla added.
Besides a miss of fuel, a craft was over a weight extent by scarcely 400 kilograms (881 lbs) and was not approved to fly during a altitude during that a tour took place, Bonilla said.
The rough conclusions of Colombia’s review coincide with assertions by Bolivian authorities final week that LaMia and a plane’s commander were directly obliged for a accident.
Pilot Miguel Quiroga was also a co-owner of a airline and was killed in a crash. Gustavo Vargas Gamboa, LaMia’s arch executive, was jailed tentative hearing progressing this month on killing and other charges, that he has denied. His son Gustavo Vargas Villegas, a former central with Bolivia’s aviation authority, is also being hold on charges that he dissipated his change in sanctioning a permit of a craft that crashed. He also says he is innocent.
Criminal charges have also been brought opposite LaMia co-owner Marco Antonio Rocha Benegas, whose locale are unknown, and atmosphere trade controller Celia Castedo, who fled Bolivia after a pile-up and is seeking haven in Brazil.
Bolivian authorities have pronounced a pile-up was an removed incident, though that a supervision will accelerate a routine of implementing a new reserve system. Colombian investigators have a final word on causes of a crash, Bolivian authorities have said.
The aircraft had been transporting a Chapecoense group to a biggest diversion in a history, a final of a Copa Sudamericana. All though 3 of a players and staff onboard were killed. Two organisation members and one contributor also survived.
Human blunder led to Colombia soccer craft crash
PHOTO: REUTERS
BAGOTA, COLUMBIA: Errors by a pilot, airline and Bolivian regulators are to censure for a craft pile-up in Colombia that killed 71 people final month, including many of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, Colombia aviation authorities pronounced on Monday.
The plane, operated by Bolivia-based licence association LaMia, crashed on a wooded bank nearby Medellin since a commander unsuccessful to refuel en track and did not news engine failures caused by a miss of fuel until it was too late, officials said.
In pictures: Aftermath of craft pile-up in Colombia
“No technical cause was partial of a accident, all concerned tellurian error, combined to a supervision cause in a company’s administration and a supervision and classification of a moody skeleton by a authorities in Bolivia,” Colombia’s Secretary for Air Safety Colonel Freddy Bonilla told journalists.
Aviation authorities in Bolivia and a airline “accepted conditions for a moody presented in a moody devise that were unacceptable,” Bonilla added.
Besides a miss of fuel, a craft was over a weight extent by scarcely 400 kilograms (881 lbs) and was not approved to fly during a altitude during that a tour took place, Bonilla said.
Victims of Colombia pile-up take final flights home to Brazil
The rough conclusions of Colombia’s review coincide with assertions by Bolivian authorities final week that LaMia and a plane’s commander were directly obliged for a accident.
Pilot Miguel Quiroga was also a co-owner of a airline and was killed in a crash. Gustavo Vargas Gamboa, LaMia’s arch executive, was jailed tentative hearing progressing this month on killing and other charges, that he has denied. His son Gustavo Vargas Villegas, a former central with Bolivia’s aviation authority, is also being hold on charges that he dissipated his change in sanctioning a permit of a craft that crashed. He also says he is innocent.
Criminal charges have also been brought opposite LaMia co-owner Marco Antonio Rocha Benegas, whose locale are unknown, and atmosphere trade controller Celia Castedo, who fled Bolivia after a pile-up and is seeking haven in Brazil.
Football village reacts to Colombia craft crash
Bolivian authorities have pronounced a pile-up was an removed incident, though that a supervision will accelerate a routine of implementing a new reserve system. Colombian investigators have a final word on causes of a crash, Bolivian authorities have said.
The aircraft had been transporting a Chapecoense group to a biggest diversion in a history, a final of a Copa Sudamericana. All though 3 of a players and staff onboard were killed. Two organisation members and one contributor also survived.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Indian aristocrat throws mass marriage for fatherless ...
December 27, 2016
Smartphone-obsessed Finns arrange tops in shade time
December 27, 2016
Christmas party: 17 die in Punjab after ...
December 27, 2016
Recovery of weapons: SHC grants bail to ...
December 27, 2016