Slowly creation a name: In a past 3 years, Azhar has sensitively turn a colossus — a hulk that has somehow left underneath a radar and is by distant Pakistan’s best Test batsman right now. Photo: AFP
KARACHI: Azhar Ali is dependable. That is both a present and a curse.
Azhar Ali is unassuming. That is both a present and a curse.
Azhar Ali is consistent. That is both a present and a curse.
Azhar Ali is somehow still deliberate young. That is both a present and a curse.
Everything he does, all he will ever grasp on that cricket pitch, will come with a fibre attached. Every certain of his has a negative; each disastrous a positive.
He is 31, in dual months he will be 32. He is still referred to as one for a future.
He is solid, though he is not Younus Khan solid.
He is inspirational though he is not Sarfraz Ahmed inspirational.
He is variable though he is not Asad Shafiq adaptable.
He competence be long-lasting, though he is not Misbahul Haq long-lasting.
Instead he does what all those 4 do.
In a past 3 years, he has sensitively turn a colossus — a hulk that has somehow left underneath a radar. He is by distant Pakistan’s best Test batsman right now. While other members of a sacred Test choice fell from grace, Azhar did not.
On stumps after day one, Misbah averages 33.93 in 2016, Younus averages 38.17, Shafiq 36.09 and Sarfraz 33.93. Azhar averages 56.04.
Compared to 2015, Misbah’s normal has depressed by 13.45, Younus’ by 22.52, Shafiq’s by 17.03 and Sarfraz’s 20.62. Azhar’s is a usually one that has remained a same.
He has now scored some-more than 1,000 runs this year already. Second on this list for Pakistan is Younus with 649.
There have been standout performances this year from others as good — Younus’ double century, Shafiq’s century and Sarfraz’s dominant 59 during a Gabba, Misbah’s ton during Lord’s — though Azhar has truly owned 2016 as distant as Pakistan’s batting is concerned.
There was a century in Birmingham opposite England, afterwards came a triple century opposite a West Indies, a 71 opposite Australia in a initial Test and now this.
Sprinkled in between have been other considerable knocks as well. Often, a batting scorecard has review ‘Azhar Ali and 10 others’.
Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan utterly unceremoniously pronounced Azhar’s time as ODI captain is sketch to a close. For a while now, there has been a sword unresolved over Azhar’s ODI career. Perhaps righteously so.
But a same characteristics that let him down in ODIs make him such a darned good Test player; a patience, a technique, a resilience, a determination.
Yet listen delicately and a voices of disregard over his ODI performances are most louder than a nearby overpower surrounding his Test form.
Azhar might be unspectacular though child is he consistent. Of players scoring 500 runs or more, he is a usually actor alongside Steven Smith to normal some-more than 50 in all of a past 3 years. Not Virat Kohli, not Kane Williamson or Joe Root or Hashim Amla or AB de Villiers or Younus Khan. Azhar Ali. Yet pronounce his name alongside any of those and we will in all odds be laughed out of a room.
Azhar’s qualities meant he has few enemies, though they also meant he has even fewer lovers. He is favourite by many, nonetheless loved by none. Many admire him, nonetheless few obey him.
