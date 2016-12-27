Indian newcomer craft skids off runway, injuring 15

PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW DELHI, INDIA: An Indian craft carrying 161 passengers and organisation skidded off a runway during Goa airfield early Tuesday, injuring 15 people.
The Indian Navy, that runs a airfield in western India, pronounced it was not nonetheless transparent what caused a Jet Airways craft to curve off a runway.
The occurrence happened during a tallness of a traveller deteriorate in Goa, whose palm-fringed beaches attract thousands of holidaymakers each year.
“There are teenager injuries, bruises or fractures to 15 passengers. Everyone else was taken out safely,” navy orator D.K Sharma told AFP.
The runway has given been cleared, he added.
Jet Airways pronounced a plane, that was firm for a western city of Mumbai, had veered off a runway while aligning for take-off.
“Few guest have postulated injuries during a depletion routine and medical assistance is being coordinated,” it pronounced in a statement.
December 26, 2016
