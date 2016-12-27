Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Game of Thrones named many pirated array of 2016
PHOTO: DAILY MAIL

HBO array Game of Thrones has been crowned a many illegally downloaded TV uncover on a internet for a fifth uninterrupted year, according to TorrentFreak.

The American anticipation drama, formed on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series A Song of Ice and Fire became an general prodigy when it premiered in April, 2011. At a peak, it had approximately 350,000 people actively pity an part opposite several torrents.

Although there was no new overflow record, TorrentFreak settled that, traffic-wise, a seductiveness was roughly during standard with final year, though combined this could be due to a change from torrents to streaming sites over a past months, that expected had an impact on a numbers.

Zombie array The Walking Dead scored second place in a bandit listing, with science-fiction western Westworld in third place, notwithstanding carrying premiered only months ago, on Oct 2, 2016. DC Comics array The Flash and Arrow turn out a tip five.

