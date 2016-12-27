PHOTO: E! ONLINE
Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar tweeted her condolences to thespian Boy George before editing herself, only after news of George Michael’s genocide broke.
It seems like Gellar can’t tell a disproportion between George Michael and Boy George as she suspicion it was a latter who died, reported mirror.co.uk
Fans exhibit George Michael’s unusual acts of munificence after his death
“Do we unequivocally wish to harm me? we theory we do 2016 RIP Boy George. we was truly one of your biggest fans,” Gellar creatively tweeted.
Fans fast forked out a mistake.
“Just as unhappy when we get a scold information – RIP George Michael. Thank we to everybody who corrected me – it’s still so sad,” Gellar tweeted.
The singer insisted she knows a 53-year-old Michael and Boy George, 55, are dual opposite people.
Singer George Michael passed during 53
“And for a record, approbation we totally know a disproportion between Boy George and George Michael — we listened incorrectly. My intentions were good,” she wrote.
“This is customarily because we don’t criticism on open matters, though it all seemed so unhappy on Christmas. Lesson learned.”
Michael was found passed in his home in London on Christmas Day by his partner Fadi Fawaz.
December 27, 2016
