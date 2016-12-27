2016 set to be record-breaking year for US box office

LAHORE: 2016 set to be a record-breaking year for US box office.
Sequels and spin-offs have been a trend by 2016, with Finding Dory, Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story powering a box bureau to strech a new record in a US.
Ticket sales have crossed a $11 billion symbol for a second uninterrupted year, reported Variety. The information research association ComScore projected that a stateside box bureau will strike $11.3 billion this year, flitting 2015’s record-setting $11.1 billion.
PHOTO: FILE
Through Monday, stateside revenues were adult some-more than 2% and this week is approaching to be a bustling one for movie-going. Many Americans are holding a 7 days between Christmas and New Year’s off for vacation.
It’s a high-water symbol that few suspicion would be eclipsed in 2016. There were fewer blockbusters like Jurassic World and Avengers: Age of Ultron this year. Moreover, many analysts felt that sheet sales would humour from a deficiency of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that injected some-more than $900 million into a stateside box office.
Even but hits on that scale, 2016 delivered many vital successes. Rogue One has dominated a Christmas box office. Deadpool, an R-rated comic book adaptation, was a warn dermatitis final February, racking adult $363.1 million. And yet trade papers fretted about “sequelitis,” a haunt pathogen that had audiences rejecting franchises, follow-ups such as Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory delivered during a multiplexes.
PHOTO: FILE
'Befikre' is both insane and reprehensible
Aamir Khan's Dangal leaked online
The box bureau also got a palm from superhero films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and charcterised transport such as The Secret Life of Pets and Moana.
