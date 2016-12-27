Chelsea’s Conte focused on Premier League triumph, not records

LONDON: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insisted that his thoroughness is on a Premier League pretension and not saying his side set a new record of unbroken joining victories.
Chelsea set new bar record of 12 true win after defeating Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday, one brief of Arsenal’s single-season symbol from 14 years ago.
Victory over Stoke during Stamford Bridge subsequent weekend will set adult a probability of Conte’s side violation a record during Tottenham Hotspur.
Conte, though, says a usually thing that concerns him is a impact on a list that shows Chelsea transparent in tip spot.
“If we ask me, we wish to continue winning until a finish of a deteriorate but, for sure, it is not easy,” pronounced Conte. “I am gratified to see my players with good thoroughness and focus, with good will to quarrel and continue in this way.
“To win 12 games in a quarrel is not easy in this league, so it’s a illusory run though it’s critical to continue that now.
“For me, it’s critical usually for a list and with these 12 wins in a row, we took 36 points and a list position is illusory now.”
Pedro set Conte’s side on march for feat with a 24th-minute opener before Eden Hazard combined a second from a chastisement mark 4 mins into a second half and a former Barcelona striker combined a third in damage time.
Victory on a Boxing Day was achieved though dangling twin striker Diego Costa and defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante, and former Juventus trainer believes this usually increasing a scale of his side’s achievement.
“I consider currently we sent a good message,” pronounced Conte. “Because a lot of people waited to see how we will perform with dual unequivocally critical players and if we could remove points in this game.
“But it didn’t occur so we am gratified for this, given we can count on all my players in a squad. we try in each diversion to make a best preference for a group though looking during a faces.”
Conte opted to occupy Hazard as a executive striker, forcing 23-year-old Belgian general brazen Michy Batshuayi to continue his wait for a initial joining start given his £33 million attainment from Marseille.
“After a Crystal Palace game, we pronounced we had a week to work to find a right solution, to play for a initial time though Diego, though Kante,” pronounced Conte. “After a week of work, we confirm to select this form of solution, with Eden, Pedro and Willian. I’m gratified for a opening of these players.
“I consider that Michy is a unequivocally good player, though a immature actor and he is perplexing to adjust to this league. we try to make a best preference for a group though we am certain that Michy could have a probability to uncover his talent in a future.”
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe certified a better had taught his side a profitable lesson.
“When we have Hazard, Pedro and Willian, counter-attacking with such gait it’s difficult,” pronounced Howe. “I consider that was substantially a thing where we fell short, on a round we gave them too many times to get into those situations by not being parsimonious adequate or good adequate on a round in those situations.
“That’s something we take divided from this game.”
