A perspective of a National One Day Cup compare between UBL and SNGPL on Dec 26, 2016.
KARACHI: Three wickets any by maestro all-rounder Shoaib Malik and high left-arm pacer Muhammad Irfan helped SSGC better NBP by 65 runs in a National One-Day Cup for departments during a UBL Ground in Karachi on Tuesday.

Batting first, SSGC posted a sum of 246-9 pleasantness Zain Abbas’ 66 off 108 balls. He was good upheld by Saif Bangash, who scored 48 off 56 balls.

Chasing 247 to win, NBP never took control of a compare due to some excellent bowling from Irfan and Malik, who claimed 3 wickets apiece, as Qaisar Abbas’ group were bowled out for 181 in a 44th over.

National One-Day Cup: Akmal century gives WAPDA initial win

Right-handed opener Hamza Paracha finished a innings as a tip scorer with 40 runs off 67 balls.

In a other match, PIA dumbfounded WAPDA by 5 wickets, pleasantness Faisalabad’s Hassan Mehmood’s shining bowling spell in that he took 3 wickets and only gave divided 32 runs in 10 overs.

Batting initial after winning a toss, WAPDA managed to measure 219-7 as captain Salman Butt top-scored for his with his 73-run knock.

In reply, PIA chased a aim with 5 wickets and 9 balls to spare. Opener Abdul Samad was a tip scorer of a innings with 51 off 82, since Saadullah scored 49.

National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA

At a National Stadium of Karachi, an dominant century by middle-order batsman Aftab Alam helped HBL win their compare opposite KRL by 5 wickets.

In another match, UBL degraded top-ranked SNGPL by 23 runs during a Arbab Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad.

UBL’s opener Shan Masood scored a overwhelming 108 off 103 balls as a winning side posted a decent sum of 265 on a house batting first.

Chasing 266, SNGPL were bowled out for 242 in 48.2 overs.

