Two of 3 horses died in a horrific collision on a weekend on a Karachi Race Course during a Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup competition 2016.
The occurrence happened, when dual horses, in an try to strech a front-liners mislaid their balance and crashed.
Pakistan Star: Why in a universe is everybody pity this equine racing video?
One of a Jockey was severely harmed during a unhappy pile-up and was taken to a sanatorium immediately.
He, however, recovered later. Other jockeys are also pronounced to be in a improved condition.
Read full story
December 27, 2016
Two horses die in lethal competition march collision
Two of 3 horses died in a horrific collision on a weekend on a Karachi Race Course during a Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup competition 2016.
The occurrence happened, when dual horses, in an try to strech a front-liners mislaid their balance and crashed.
Pakistan Star: Why in a universe is everybody pity this equine racing video?
One of a Jockey was severely harmed during a unhappy pile-up and was taken to a sanatorium immediately.
He, however, recovered later. Other jockeys are also pronounced to be in a improved condition.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Wahab Riaz defends Azhar Ali’s delayed strike-rate
December 27, 2016
Bilawal and we will competition elections to ...
December 27, 2016
This startup lets we bond to a ...
December 27, 2016
India centre to get transgender propagandize dropouts ...
December 27, 2016