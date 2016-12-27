Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Two horses die in lethal competition march collision

Two of 3 horses died in a horrific collision on a weekend on a Karachi Race Course during a Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup competition 2016.

The occurrence happened, when dual horses, in an try to strech a front-liners mislaid their balance and crashed.

Pakistan Star: Why in a universe is everybody pity this equine racing video?

One of a Jockey was severely harmed during a unhappy pile-up and was taken to a sanatorium immediately.

He, however, recovered later. Other jockeys are also pronounced to be in a improved condition.

