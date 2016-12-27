Wahab Riaz defends Azhar Ali’s delayed strike-rate

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz on Tuesday pronounced that Melbourne-centurion Azhar Ali has his possess areas where he scores runs and he doesn’t take corruption from being called a delayed scorer.
Azhar, who finished his 12th Test ton on day dual of a second Test opposite Australia, is now dominant on 139 off 287 balls – a strike rate of 48.43. He needs usually 20 runs to kick Majid Khan’s record of top measure by a Pakistani on Australian soil.
“Everyone has his possess opinion that could be right or wrong,” pronounced Wahab. “Azhar has never taken corruption over such comments. He knows what he is able of and what his skills are. He has his possess areas where he scores runs. If we demeanour during his strike rate it is not that slow.”
He added: “So we consider we should not worry about what people say. They have their possess opinion. Azhar knows where he is good at, how he needs to measure runs.”
Wahan also praised Azhar to be one of a many arguable and unchanging batsman for Pakistan in a final 5 years.
“Azhar is display himself as one of a best batsmen Pakistan had,” pronounced Wahab. “The approach he has confirmed an normal of 46 in a final 5 years it shows he has scored consistently for Pakistan via his career. “I wish that he scores some-more runs and Pakistan continue to advantage from him. He is really dynamic and focused and always wants to broach for Pakistan. That’s because his tough work is profitable off.”
Pakistan have reached 310-6 with usually 101 overs bowled in dual days during a MCG and a questions about stipulation were clear after a second day. Wahab pronounced they were still 70-80 runs brief of a good sum however a preference complacent in a hands of captain Misbahul Haq.
“We are still into a initial innings and there aren’t most runs on a house yet,” pronounced Wahab. “We can’t ask Australia to bat true away. There are still 3 days remaining in a compare and we know that we have to take 20 wickets.”
He continued: “I am not certain how most we are going to need. It is a captain’s preference when to declare. Maybe we will demeanour to measure 70-80 some-more runs before putting Australia to bat and afterwards we will try to get them out as low as possible.”
Wahab Riaz defends Azhar Ali’s delayed strike-rate
PHOTO: AFP
Tauseef hails 'man of crisis' Azhar Ali
Azhar Ali — a typical hero
Third referee scarcely deprives Azhar Ali of his ton
