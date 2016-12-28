Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Forest demarcation: AJK supervision approves Rs701 million for mixed projects

Forest demarcation: AJK supervision approves Rs701 million for mixed projects
MUZAFFARABAD: The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday authorized 3 projects value Rs701million for a timberland and Information Technology (IT) departments.

The Cabinet Developments Committee (CDC) has given capitulation for a projects. The 3 timberland dialect projects include of community-based H2O supervision systems in Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Muzaffarabad, while a IT dialect plan is for a computerisation of land annals in Dhirkot, Hattain Bala and Dhudial.

The CDC assembly was chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and was also attended by ministers, a state’s arch secretary, and other supervision secretaries.

Prime Minister Khan pronounced that a division of a timberland areas is a need of hour and a timberland dialect should utilize all accessible resources to safeguard a insurance of wooded areas with assistance from internal communities.

“The timberland dialect should initial demark a timberland area and land in my constituency, where bootleg logging is during a top level, before relocating on to other areas,” a AJK premier told a CDC meeting.

The primary apportion also urged a IT and Land Revenue Departments to computerise land annals in a segment and get absolved of normal income officers and their existent ‘culture’, that has influenced hundreds of families over a years.

The AJK premier combined that after completing computerised land annals for a region, non-development output will automatically reduce.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.

