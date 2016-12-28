Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Prolific poet: Professor Sufi Rasheed dies

HARIPUR: Eminent educationist, poet, and author Prof Sufi Rasheed died on Monday morning in encampment Sikandarpur.

He has left behind his wife, 4 sons, and a daughter.

Family sources pronounced that a late university professor, in his 80s, had a mind swelling for that he underwent a successful operation during Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad a month back, though notwithstanding a dismissal of a tumour, his condition did not improve, and he eventually died on Monday.

He was laid to rest in Dora Shah Qabristan in his hometown on Sikandarpur, where a vast numbers of poets, writers, teachers and doctors attended his funeral.

Rasheed, famous as Sufi Sahib in literary circles, served as an Urdu highbrow in opposite colleges in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and as a principal of Govt Post Graduate College, Abbottabad and Govt Degree College, Havelian before his retirement.

He wrote one anthology of communication – Sukhan Sarmast – and 3 Hindko denunciation books, along with hundreds of folk songs, couplets, verses, and literary articles. He taught a series of poets from a segment who have turn good determined in literary circles today.

Poets Riaz Saghar, Prof Waheed Qureshi, Dr Sufian Safi, Prof Qazi Jamil, Tahir Gul, Amjad Minhas and other members of Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen were among a people that voiced grief over a genocide of Sufi Sahib and condoled with his family.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.

