BA exams: Four imposters arrested

ABBOTTABAD: Four people including a lady were sent to jail on authorised remand after being arrested for impersonating possibilities during Bachelor of Arts (BA) exams, military sensitive on Tuesday.

The Mirpur military pronounced BA exams were underneath approach opposite Hazara multiplication and on Tuesday possibilities from Abbottabad district were seem in a third-year English paper during Govt Commerce College, Abbottabad.

During warn checking in a examination gymnasium by Hazara University Examinations Deputy Controller Muhabat Khan, 4 persons including a lady were held red handed while attempting to lay a examination in a place of a genuine candidates.

The officer after handed them over to a Mirpur military for authorised action. Police identified a 4 impersonators as Saima, Suhail Khan, Mamnoonur Rasheed, and Asif.

They have been requisitioned underneath a PPC for impersonation, fraud, forgery, and use of fake documents. Each of a charges carries a limit judgment of 7 years imprisonment.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.

