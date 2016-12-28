ISLAMABAD: The government’s preference to place 5 pivotal regulatory authorities underneath a applicable ministries was challenged on Tuesday before a Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Muhammad Nawaz, a workman of a Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP), by his warn Sheikh Ahsanuddin, had approached a IHC opposite a government’s decision, propelling a justice to announce a pierce unlawful.
The primary apportion by a principal secretary, sovereign supervision by secretary cupboard division, secretaries method of petroleum and healthy resources, method of H2O and energy division, method of information technology, financial division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) by a chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) by a chairman, a authority of a Frequency Allocation Board, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and a All Pakistan CNG Association are listed as respondents.
PJDP, that is headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had assailed a Cabinet Division’s presentation of Dec 19 that placed executive control of a 5 regulatory bodies underneath a ministries whose activities and functions they were ostensible to watch, guard and umpire underneath a law.
The regulatory bodies embody Nepra, Ogra, PTA, Frequency Allocation Board and PPRA. In a petition, Ahsanuddin argued that a government’s pierce disregarded Articles 153 and 154 of a Constitution, that understanding with a Council of Common Interests (CCI) purpose in issues relating to gas, electricity and petroleum.
Conflict of interest: Placing regulatory bodies underneath ministries challenged
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.
