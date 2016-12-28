Mid-academic session: Students during H-8 college left in a lurch

ISLAMABAD: Students and administration of a college in a collateral are disturbed after a highbrow was eliminated in a center of a educational year.
The conduct of a English dialect during Islamabad Model Postgraduate College in H-8, M Khalid, was recently eliminated to a Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce in H-8/4.Interestingly, Khalid is an Associate Professor and there was no empty post for an associate highbrow in a commerce college.
The commerce college has 7 posts for associate professors and nothing of a slots are vacant. Moreover, a college already had 4 English teachers operative there opposite a requirement of 3 teachers. Khalid had been training MA English classes during a postgraduate college in H-8, that is one of a largest grade colleges in a city.
“It is a ubiquitous use that no clergyman is eliminated during a educational event as changing a clergyman during a event has a bad impact on a students given a new clergyman has his possess line of movement to finish a remaining syllabus,” pronounced a clergyman during a college while requesting anonymity. He criticised Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) officials for unwell to cruise this before transferring a teacher.
FDE Colleges Director Zulfikar Ali, meanwhile, pronounced a highbrow had been eliminated after he had filed a ask for a move, claiming that it was closer to his house. Moreover, he pronounced that a Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) authorized a send after a professor’s focus had been forwarded by a college’s principal.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.
