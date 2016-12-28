Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » City crime: Watchman murdered, executive hold for offered army uniforms

City crime: Watchman murdered, executive hold for offered army uniforms

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 28, 2016 In Commerce 0
City crime: Watchman murdered, executive hold for offered army uniforms
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

RAWALPINDI: Unidentified group killed a look-out during steel room by strangulating him with his possess belt during City Saddar Road in a boundary of Ganjmandi Police Station on Tuesday.

Police found a physique of a 26-year-old Samir Raees, hailing from Arjun Nagar, in a room and changed it to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

A murder box was lodged opposite unclear men. Ganjmandi SHO Chaudhry Ilyas Gujar pronounced Raees worked as a look-out during Ijaz Steel on City Saddar Road and lived in a room on a roof of a warehouse.

“The ground behind a murder is unknown,” he said. He pronounced that troops recovered a physique after being sensitive by kin of a warehouse’s owner. Doctors handed over a passed physique to a heirs after carrying out a post-mortem.

In another case, Cantonment SHO Javed Khan led a raid on a store in Kabari Bazaar and hold a owners on charges of creation and offered feign troops and law coercion agencies’ uniforms.

The troops also seized 650 shirts, 1,100 trousers, and 800 metres of unstitched cloth from a shop. The arrested emporium owners was identified as Ibrahim, opposite whom a box was also purebred underneath a Maintenance of Public Order law.

SHO Khan pronounced a executive was concerned in stitching and offered a uniforms but any permit or current permits from a authorities. The indicted would now be constructed before a justice of law, a SHO added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

City crime: Watchman murdered, executive hold for offered army uniforms
Conflict of interest: Placing regulatory bodies underneath ministries challenged
Prolific poet: Professor Sufi Rasheed dies
Stolen speech: IHC dismisses immature orators’ petition
Best of a year: HEC honours 47 superb varsity teachers
BA exams: Four imposters arrested
Forest demarcation: AJK supervision approves Rs701 million for mixed projects
Mega track devise scarcely finalised: Roma arch executive
Israel pulling for some-more settler homes notwithstanding UN vote
Tripartite talks advise of emergent Islamic State hazard in Afghanistan
Wahab Riaz defends Azhar Ali’s delayed strike-rate
Malik, Irfan browbeat as SSGC better NBP

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions