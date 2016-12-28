Ninth genocide anniversary: PPP workers vouch to follow in Benazir’s footsteps

As PPP workers hold request events in a twin cities, vendors used a event to make a discerning buck. PHOTOS: WASEEM NAZIR, ZAFAR ASLAM/EXPRESS
RAWALPINDI: Hundreds of deplorable Pakistan Peoples’ Party workers collected in Liaquat Bagh on Tuesday to observe a ninth genocide anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
The entertainment caused a trade jam in a city.At a commemorative site outward Liaquat Bagh, where a former premier was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007, dual apart events were organized by dual factions of a celebration in a castle city.
Speaking on a occasion, PPP City President Amir Fida Paracha pronounced that celebration workers in Rawalpindi had been watchful on directions from PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to launch a criticism opposite a obligatory government. He reiterated a solve that celebration workers were with Zardari opposite a victimisation process of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.
Other internal leaders of a PPP in their speeches criticised a sovereign supervision for a policies and pronounced that they would acquire a call from their enthusiast for a criticism impetus opposite a government.
Local PPP leaders also eulogised slain former primary apportion Benazir Bhutto as a good personality and pronounced that they would follow her beliefs in their domestic endeavours.
Raja Imran Ashraf, hermit of former primary apportion Raja Pervez Ashraf, also attended a gathering. Other internal leaders of a PPP attending a entertainment enclosed Babar Jadoon, Chaudhry Benaris, Khalid Nawaz alias Bobby, Sheikh Hameed, Raja Altaf, and Nasir Mir.
Earlier in a day, workers of a Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, led by Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi, hold a entertainment during a commemorative site.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Malik Mazhar, a executive media coordinator of a party, pronounced that around 100 workers collected outward Liaquat Bagh during about 10:30 am. He pronounced they shouted passages from a Holy Quran, offering prayer, ate lunch before dispersing. He combined that that workers also adopted a fortitude propelling a supervision to announce Dec 27 as a inhabitant holiday and build a commemorative during a site in a park where Benazir was killed 9 years ago.
Traffic jam
Owing to a vast entertainment of PPP workers, despotic confidence arrangements were done around Liaquat Bagh with complicated contingents of military and confidence officials deployed. Due to confidence concerns, Liaquat Road was blocked for vehicular trade causing a serious trade gridlock in a city.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.
