ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court discharged on Tuesday a petition of a immature orator who had indicted officials of a presidency and others of hidden a debate that he had to broach on Quaid-e-Azam day during a Aiwan-e-Sadar.
Justice Aamer Farooq discharged a petition on merits. On Dec 23, a justice indifferent a preference .
The student, Sabeel Haider had done a secretary to a President of Pakistan, Additional Secretary during a President’s Secretariat, Director Colleges of a Directorate of Education, PEMRA, Pakistan Television Managing Director Ayesha Ishtiaq by Principal Islamabad College for Girl F-6/2 respondents in a petition.
The petition settled that a rite with courtesy to a birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was scheduled with a patrician “Quaid-e-Azam aur Bachay”.
Stolen speech: IHC dismisses immature orators’ petition
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court discharged on Tuesday a petition of a immature orator who had indicted officials of a presidency and others of hidden a debate that he had to broach on Quaid-e-Azam day during a Aiwan-e-Sadar.
Justice Aamer Farooq discharged a petition on merits. On Dec 23, a justice indifferent a preference .
The student, Sabeel Haider had done a secretary to a President of Pakistan, Additional Secretary during a President’s Secretariat, Director Colleges of a Directorate of Education, PEMRA, Pakistan Television Managing Director Ayesha Ishtiaq by Principal Islamabad College for Girl F-6/2 respondents in a petition.
The petition settled that a rite with courtesy to a birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was scheduled with a patrician “Quaid-e-Azam aur Bachay”.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 28th, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
At slightest 26 humour injuries as glow ...
December 27, 2016
India says efforts on to giveaway clergyman ...
December 27, 2016
Indian newcomer craft skids off runway, injuring ...
December 27, 2016
Pictures of a day: Dec 26, 2016
December 26, 2016