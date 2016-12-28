Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Posted date : December 28, 2016 In Showbiz
If winning over an Indian assembly wasn’t enough, Bollywood heartthrob, Salman Khan has found another fan from Pakistan.

A revolutionary fan of Salman named Aly Malik has come adult with a singular present for his favourite star on the arise of his 51st birthday, reported Khaleej Times 

Malik, a Dubai-based Pakistani ex-pat has bought a Dubai automobile array image temperament Salman’s birth date ’27/12′ underneath a ‘S’ series, to demonstrate his affinity for a star on his special day.

Salman Khan to recover his possess app on birthday

The fan wishes Salman will use a array image value AED11,400 and after sell it to lift income for Dubai Cares and Khan’s gift organisation, Being Human.

“Salman’s Being Human is what inspires me. In fact, we still remember when we listened about a code and a means for a initial time. we went to a store and purchased Being Human t-shirts in bulk. we also wish that he autographs those t-shirts for me and we can sell them and lift even some-more income for charity.”

Aly Malik posing for a picture. PHOTO: KHALEEJ TIMES

He added, “I was in modelling before apropos an entrepreneur. When we was a model, we used to give all my income to my mom who used to present it to a needy people. So we was always into charity. As shortly as a R array array image came into existence, we was certain that a S array array image with 4 digits will be out soon. Since afterwards we was constantly following adult with a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for this sold array plate.”

Salman Khan fans learn not to disaster with Twinkle Khanna a tough way

Malik met Salman a few years ago when he was watchful for his automobile in a cheuffer parking.  Back then, he common some of his favourite Salman cinema that included Partner and Wanted.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.

