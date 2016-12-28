Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Explosion in Afghan collateral Kabul causes some casualties

Explosion in Afghan collateral Kabul causes some casualties

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 28, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Explosion in Afghan collateral Kabul causes some casualties
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Afghan policemen mount ensure during a checkpoint in a Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Afghanistan. PHOTO: REUTERSAfghan policemen mount ensure during a checkpoint in a Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Afghanistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

Afghan policemen mount ensure during a checkpoint in a Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Afghanistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: An blast went off in a swarming area of a Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, causing some casualties, witnesses said, while a military officer pronounced it seemed to have been a explosve conflict directed during a member of parliament.

The military official, who declined to be identified since he is not certified to pronounce to a media, also pronounced there had been some casualties though he gave no details.

Afghanistan bombing: Four Americans killed in Bagram bottom attack

Last week, another member of council was targeted by a self-murder bomber who killed 7 people.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

PCB divided over Kamran Akmal’s inclusion in ODI squad
Top 4 facepalm moments of 2016
Explosion in Afghan collateral Kabul causes some casualties
Horoscope: Dec 28, 2016
India sight derailment kills during slightest two
Scarlett Johansson is top-grossing film star of 2016