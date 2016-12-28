Afghan policemen mount ensure during a checkpoint in a Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Afghanistan. PHOTO: REUTERS
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: An blast went off in a swarming area of a Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, causing some casualties, witnesses said, while a military officer pronounced it seemed to have been a explosve conflict directed during a member of parliament.
The military official, who declined to be identified since he is not certified to pronounce to a media, also pronounced there had been some casualties though he gave no details.
Explosion in Afghan collateral Kabul causes some casualties
Afghanistan bombing: Four Americans killed in Bagram bottom attack
Last week, another member of council was targeted by a self-murder bomber who killed 7 people.
