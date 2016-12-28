Top 10 impossibly foolish things Pakistani politicians pronounced in 2016

So, we consider usually Donald Trump pronounced some flattering uncanny things this year? If so, afterwards it competence be time to modernise your memory. Pakistani politicians have pronounced their share of impossibly reticent things in 2016. And interestingly enough, many times, they didn’t even realize it.
Disclaimer: We did NOT make this up.
1. Sindh govt converting range into ‘Kafiristan’
You have to give a demon his due. In a landmark move, Sindh Assembly criminialized forced conversions of minorities. But, it seems, some people were distant from happy.
“Since a public has collectively criminialized eremite conversion, it has committed fraud with a Quran and Sunnah, and a Constitution. There is no justification for a public to stay,” Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) personality Maulana Samiul Haq said.
He serve added, “It is unfortunate that minorities in Pakistan have a right to evangelise their religion, though a ill physical genius are interfering in an Islamic country.” He isn’t finished yet, people, not by a prolonged shot. “The Sindh supervision is converting a range into ‘Kafiristan’ with such un-Islamic decisions.”
In a rather weird spin of events, dual PML-N lawmakers took serious difference to Pakistan cricket team’s choice of post-match celebration, observant a players should offer intentional prayers instead of doing pushups on winning.
“What summary Pakistani cricketers are perplexing to give by doing pushups after matches?” MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal asked.
What business it is of his stays a poser to this day.
3. Pervaiz Rashid refuses to contend Middlesex/Hamfield
Apparently, former information apportion Pervaiz Rashid’s wuzoo (ablution) can be damaged by merely uttering a names of certain places in England. “I won’t take a name of a area since if a Muslim takes a name, they have to perform wuzoo (ablution),” Rashid pronounced matter-of-factly during a press discussion in May.
The dictated area, Middlesex or Hamfield, is reportedly where PTI authority Imran Khan’s children live. The former information apportion afterwards urged Khan to name a place. “If Khan Sahib takes a name, even he would have to perform wuzoo again, if he believes in behaving it.”
Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain took out time from his intensely bustling hibernation report a day forward of Valentine’s Day usually to titillate all Pakistanis to refrain from celebrating a day.
“Valentine’s Day has no tie with a enlightenment and it should be avoided,” he urged.
Interestingly, he pronounced this while vocalization during an eventuality to honour a services of Pakistan Movement personality Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar on his genocide anniversary.
He afterwards finished a intrepid bid to make some clarity of his words, observant that Valentine’s Day was not a partial of Muslim tradition though of a West, and so we should say a eremite and inhabitant identity.
Go behind to sleep, Mr President.
This barbarous acknowledgement was finished by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, dictated for PTI’s Shireen Mazari, and in a National Assembly. Enough said!
As if a repairs hadn’t already been done, Asif took a event to also acknowledgement on Mazari’s ‘manly voice’. “It will be improved if we initial renovate your manly voice into a some-more delicate one,” he said.
Of all a reasons for augmenting instances of divorce in Pakistan, a PML-N lawmaker strike on gas load-shedding as a heading cause. It certain defies reason, though Tahira Aurangzeb did have an evidence to behind her supposition.
“Squabbles have turn common as housewives have been incompetent to prepare food or breakfast on time since of extreme gas load-shedding. As a result, group get irritated, ripping couples detached in a prolonged run,” she said.
“The residence should be sensitive who accurately is obliged for a disaster [in a family life of consumers].”
Who, indeed?
8. If we can’t means pulses, eat chicken: Ishaq Dar
Umm, Mr financial minister, we have listened of Marie Antoinette, haven’t you? Perhaps not, it seems.
Answering critique on mountainous prices of pulses in a National Assembly, Ishaq Dar came adult with some bizarre advice. “If pulses are expensive, afterwards people should eat duck that is Rs200 per kilo since a supervision has waived all taxes and duties on ornithology products,” he said. Slow-clap
9. Husbands be authorised to ‘lightly beat’ defying wives
If we were to reason a foe for many absurd idea ever, this one would win hands down.
Earlier this year, a Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), headed by Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani of JUI-F, due a possess chronicle of a women insurance bill, recommending ‘a light beating’ for a mother if she defies a husband.
According to a council, a father should be authorised to ‘lightly’ kick his mother if she defies his commands and refuses to dress adult as per his desires; turns down direct of retort but any eremite forgive or does not take bath after retort or menstrual periods.
It has also suggested that a violence is slight if a lady does not observe hijab; interacts with strangers; speaks shrill adequate that she can simply be listened by strangers; and provides financial support to people but holding agree of her spouse.
10. Sindh sports apportion hurdles Punjab reflection to push-up competition
For reals. That right there is a resolution to all of Sindh’s sporting woes. Wonder because no one else suspicion of that before?
“I plea a sports apportion of Punjab to do 50 push-ups, and I’ll do a same. we am a diver myself. The players of Sindh aren’t in a spotlight and this is what we aim to change — Even if we have to quarrel with a sovereign government,” Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar said.
Top 10 impossibly foolish things Pakistani politicians pronounced in 2016
So, we consider usually Donald Trump pronounced some flattering uncanny things this year? If so, afterwards it competence be time to modernise your memory. Pakistani politicians have pronounced their share of impossibly reticent things in 2016. And interestingly enough, many times, they didn’t even realize it.
Disclaimer: We did NOT make this up.
1. Sindh govt converting range into ‘Kafiristan’
You have to give a demon his due. In a landmark move, Sindh Assembly criminialized forced conversions of minorities. But, it seems, some people were distant from happy.
“Since a public has collectively criminialized eremite conversion, it has committed fraud with a Quran and Sunnah, and a Constitution. There is no justification for a public to stay,” Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) personality Maulana Samiul Haq said.
He serve added, “It is unfortunate that minorities in Pakistan have a right to evangelise their religion, though a ill physical genius are interfering in an Islamic country.” He isn’t finished yet, people, not by a prolonged shot. “The Sindh supervision is converting a range into ‘Kafiristan’ with such un-Islamic decisions.”
Oh well, we can’t greatfully everyone.
You can review some-more about it here: JUI-S arch final retraction of Sindh Assembly over forced conversions bill
2. Forget press-ups, PML-N MPs tell cricketers
In a rather weird spin of events, dual PML-N lawmakers took serious difference to Pakistan cricket team’s choice of post-match celebration, observant a players should offer intentional prayers instead of doing pushups on winning.
“What summary Pakistani cricketers are perplexing to give by doing pushups after matches?” MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal asked.
What business it is of his stays a poser to this day.
You can review some-more about it here: Forget press-ups, PML-N MPs tell cricketers
And for Misbahul Haq’s defence, go here: Misbahul Haq defends celebratory push-ups
3. Pervaiz Rashid refuses to contend Middlesex/Hamfield
Apparently, former information apportion Pervaiz Rashid’s wuzoo (ablution) can be damaged by merely uttering a names of certain places in England. “I won’t take a name of a area since if a Muslim takes a name, they have to perform wuzoo (ablution),” Rashid pronounced matter-of-factly during a press discussion in May.
The dictated area, Middlesex or Hamfield, is reportedly where PTI authority Imran Khan’s children live. The former information apportion afterwards urged Khan to name a place. “If Khan Sahib takes a name, even he would have to perform wuzoo again, if he believes in behaving it.”
Point-scoring taken to impassioned lengths, eh?
You can review some-more about it here: Pervaiz Rashid refuses to contend Middlesex. Here’s why
And if we are meddlesome in other difference that could mangle his wuzoo, go here: 20 names of places that could mangle Pervez Rasheed’s wuzu
4. Do not to observe Valentine’s Day
Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain took out time from his intensely bustling hibernation report a day forward of Valentine’s Day usually to titillate all Pakistanis to refrain from celebrating a day.
“Valentine’s Day has no tie with a enlightenment and it should be avoided,” he urged.
Interestingly, he pronounced this while vocalization during an eventuality to honour a services of Pakistan Movement personality Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar on his genocide anniversary.
He afterwards finished a intrepid bid to make some clarity of his words, observant that Valentine’s Day was not a partial of Muslim tradition though of a West, and so we should say a eremite and inhabitant identity.
Go behind to sleep, Mr President.
You can review some-more about it here: President urges republic not to observe Valentine’s Day
5. Ban Doraemon
Sometimes, politicians can make us doubt their sanity. And this is one of those times.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Aug submitted a initial of a kind fortitude in a Punjab Assembly job for a anathema on famous Japanese anime array Doraemon.
“Pemra should levy a anathema on Doraemon or extent a airtime as it contains pithy calm that has a bad impact on children,” PTI authority Malik Taimoor Masood said.
As we can imagine, Twitter had a margin day: Why does PTI wish Doraemon banned? Pakistanis take a guess
6. Khawaja Asif’s ‘tractor trolley’ comment
“Someone make this tractor trolley keep quiet.”
This barbarous acknowledgement was finished by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, dictated for PTI’s Shireen Mazari, and in a National Assembly. Enough said!
As if a repairs hadn’t already been done, Asif took a event to also acknowledgement on Mazari’s ‘manly voice’. “It will be improved if we initial renovate your manly voice into a some-more delicate one,” he said.
You can review some-more about it here: Ruckus in NA as counterclaim apportion calls Shireen Mazari ‘tractor trolley’
7. Divorce rate related to gas load-shedding
Of all a reasons for augmenting instances of divorce in Pakistan, a PML-N lawmaker strike on gas load-shedding as a heading cause. It certain defies reason, though Tahira Aurangzeb did have an evidence to behind her supposition.
“Squabbles have turn common as housewives have been incompetent to prepare food or breakfast on time since of extreme gas load-shedding. As a result, group get irritated, ripping couples detached in a prolonged run,” she said.
“The residence should be sensitive who accurately is obliged for a disaster [in a family life of consumers].”
Who, indeed?
You can review some-more about it here: Divorce rate related to gas load-shedding, MNA claims
8. If we can’t means pulses, eat chicken: Ishaq Dar
Umm, Mr financial minister, we have listened of Marie Antoinette, haven’t you? Perhaps not, it seems.
Answering critique on mountainous prices of pulses in a National Assembly, Ishaq Dar came adult with some bizarre advice. “If pulses are expensive, afterwards people should eat duck that is Rs200 per kilo since a supervision has waived all taxes and duties on ornithology products,” he said. Slow-clap
You can review some-more about it here: If we can’t means pulses, eat chicken: Dar
9. Husbands be authorised to ‘lightly beat’ defying wives
If we were to reason a foe for many absurd idea ever, this one would win hands down.
Earlier this year, a Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), headed by Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani of JUI-F, due a possess chronicle of a women insurance bill, recommending ‘a light beating’ for a mother if she defies a husband.
According to a council, a father should be authorised to ‘lightly’ kick his mother if she defies his commands and refuses to dress adult as per his desires; turns down direct of retort but any eremite forgive or does not take bath after retort or menstrual periods.
It has also suggested that a violence is slight if a lady does not observe hijab; interacts with strangers; speaks shrill adequate that she can simply be listened by strangers; and provides financial support to people but holding agree of her spouse.
For other such gems, go here: CII proposes husbands be authorised to ‘lightly beat’ defying wives
And here’s a wise response to a ridiculous suggestion: #TryBeatingMeLightly: Pakistani women conflict to CII check with absolute mural series
10. Sindh sports apportion hurdles Punjab reflection to push-up competition
For reals. That right there is a resolution to all of Sindh’s sporting woes. Wonder because no one else suspicion of that before?
“I plea a sports apportion of Punjab to do 50 push-ups, and I’ll do a same. we am a diver myself. The players of Sindh aren’t in a spotlight and this is what we aim to change — Even if we have to quarrel with a sovereign government,” Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar said.
If we indeed wish to see him do those ‘pushups’, go here: Sindh sports apportion does 50 push-ups, hurdles Punjab counterpart
New year resolution: Don’t opinion for politicians as stupid as a ones mentioned above.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Mid-academic session: Students during H-8 college left ...
December 28, 2016
Conflict of interest: Placing regulatory bodies underneath ...
December 28, 2016
BA exams: Four imposters arrested
December 28, 2016
Israel pulling for some-more settler homes notwithstanding ...
December 27, 2016