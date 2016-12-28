2016 valid to be a year of bold shocks and nasty surprises.
While some celebs floundered with gloomy singing debuts, others unashamedly likened themselves to Bollywood superstars. From retreat sexism to lousy collaborations, The Express Tribune presents a tip 4 facepalm moments of 2016.
When Urwa Hocane suspicion she could sing
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
Urwa Hocane’s entrance single Ao Lekar Chaloun literally left us speechless. The Udaari actor, who recently tied a tangle with long-time lover Farhan Saeed, seemed in a stormy pinkish dress and unsuccessful miserably.
As if we had not had enough of Taher Shah and his inconceivable songs, he decided to give behaving a shot. A ‘resplendent’ Taher done a passing coming in Pakistan’s initial online movie Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar as a adore guru. Yep, we review that right. We were only as dumbstruck as you.
When Sahir Lodhi spoke about his ‘uncanny resemblance’ to King Khan
PHOTO: EXPRESS TRIBUNE
Sahir Lodhi spoke about his ‘uncanny resemblance’ with King Khan shortly after a trailer of his initial movie Raasta was released. The actor suggested that he had even questioned his father about it. “For all those who review me to Shah Rukh Khan, we only demeanour alike. There is zero some-more to it. Even he has addressed a comparison now.” But, it was what he pronounced subsequent that left a assembly in splits. “I even ask my father either Shah Rukh is his son or we am. He says we am.”
When an all-girl peep host spectacularly backfired
PHOTO: EXPRESS TRIBUNE
Looks like Do Your Own Thing’s all-girl peep host did not accept a outcome they had been hoping for. The peep host preference to come together in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar was suspicion as being in bad taste by many. The thought of compelling women empowerment by dancing in a swarming left others baffled. This one misfired, clearly.
Top 4 facepalm moments of 2016
PHOTO: EXPRESS TRIBUNE
2016 valid to be a year of bold shocks and nasty surprises.
While some celebs floundered with gloomy singing debuts, others unashamedly likened themselves to Bollywood superstars. From retreat sexism to lousy collaborations, The Express Tribune presents a tip 4 facepalm moments of 2016.
When Urwa Hocane suspicion she could sing
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
Urwa Hocane’s entrance single Ao Lekar Chaloun literally left us speechless. The Udaari actor, who recently tied a tangle with long-time lover Farhan Saeed, seemed in a stormy pinkish dress and unsuccessful miserably.
Urwa Hocane expelled a strain and we’re speechless
When Taher Shah did a cameo in a movie
As if we had not had enough of Taher Shah and his inconceivable songs, he decided to give behaving a shot. A ‘resplendent’ Taher done a passing coming in Pakistan’s initial online movie Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar as a adore guru. Yep, we review that right. We were only as dumbstruck as you.
Did Taher Shah only make his behaving debut?
When Sahir Lodhi spoke about his ‘uncanny resemblance’ to King Khan
PHOTO: EXPRESS TRIBUNE
Sahir Lodhi spoke about his ‘uncanny resemblance’ with King Khan shortly after a trailer of his initial movie Raasta was released. The actor suggested that he had even questioned his father about it. “For all those who review me to Shah Rukh Khan, we only demeanour alike. There is zero some-more to it. Even he has addressed a comparison now.” But, it was what he pronounced subsequent that left a assembly in splits. “I even ask my father either Shah Rukh is his son or we am. He says we am.”
I even asked my father either SRK is his son or me: Sahir Lodhi
When an all-girl peep host spectacularly backfired
PHOTO: EXPRESS TRIBUNE
Looks like Do Your Own Thing’s all-girl peep host did not accept a outcome they had been hoping for. The peep host preference to come together in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar was suspicion as being in bad taste by many. The thought of compelling women empowerment by dancing in a swarming left others baffled. This one misfired, clearly.
Fashion code comes underneath glow for all-female peep host in Lahore
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts