Scarlett Johansson is top-grossing film star of 2016
Scarlett Johansson was named a top-grossing actor of 2016 on Tuesday, interjection to her roles in films like Captain America: Civil War and Hollywood joke Hail Caesar.

Forbes pronounced Johansson only edged out her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr with box-office gain of her second 2016 movie, Hail Caesar. Johansson’s cinema grossed a heading $1.2 billion during a worldwide box bureau this year, compared with $1.15 billion for Captain America: Civil War.

Released in May and featuring a dispute between Marvel comic book heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Ant Man, Walt Disney Co’s Captain America was a biggest earner worldwide in 2016, according to information from Boxofficemojo.com.

Australian singer Margot Robbie, who enjoyed a break-out year, was placed fourth with $1.1 billion, interjection to dual Warner Bros cinema Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan.

The Forbes list was dominated by superhero and comic book movies, including Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Deadpool.

Britain’s Felicity Jones entered a Forbes list for a initial time, with roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, thriller Inferno and enchanting children’s story A Monster Calls. Jones came in ninth place with $805 million.

Forbes done a calculations formed on tellurian sheet sales from a films of tip Hollywood actors, though it did not count charcterised cinema such as Disney’s Finding Dory, a second biggest recover of 2016 with $1.02 billion.

