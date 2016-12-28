Aqeel hails ATT events, targets tours abroad subsequent year

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tip tennis actor Aqeel Khan is targetting some-more Asian Tennis Tour (ATT) tournaments subsequent year after he finished a deteriorate with 4 pretension wins and a sum earning of $2,700 in a final entertain of 2016.
ATT tournaments were introduced this year as a together circuit to support to those players who could not underline in ATP tours and Aqeel, who managed to acquire 48 points and acquire a third-place finish in a ATT rankings, feels a examination is going well.
“It has been a good knowledge and it has encouraged us; it is good to be ranked third by a finish of a season. I’ve played all a ATT tournaments in Islamabad, hence I’d like to go to other countries and perform there during ATT as well. My idea will be to urge or during slightest say a stream ranking subsequent season,” Aqeel told The Express Tribune.
The ATT offering a prize-money of $5,000 any in a initial 4 events that took place in a country, while a leader got 12 points for a win and Aqeel believes that a inducement to acquire income can motivate a younger players.
“It is a reasonable income prerogative for beginners,” pronounced Aqeel. “We don’t generally acquire most from inhabitant tournaments so with these ATT tournaments, a younger players will get to urge their diversion and acquire a bit of income as well.”
Aqeel serve pronounced that he was tender by some of a immature players who challenged him on a court. “Muzammil Murtaza has shown a lot of improvement; he reached a final in one of a events. we also see a lot of U14 players behaving well, though they need to keep during it in sequence to turn veteran athletes.”
The Asian Tennis Federation had also asked a players to give their feedback on a initial year of a ATT and Aqeel suggested that a tournaments should be stretched over 4 days instead of three.
