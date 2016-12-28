A male throws prohibited H2O into cold atmosphere in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. PHOTO: REUTERS
December 28, 2016
Pictures of a day: Dec 28, 2016
A male throws prohibited H2O into cold atmosphere in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. PHOTO: REUTERS
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Aqeel hails ATT events, targets tours abroad ...
December 28, 2016
Adele named Billboard Top Artist of a ...
December 28, 2016
US appeals justice revives Clinton email suit
December 28, 2016
Explosion in Afghan collateral Kabul causes some ...
December 28, 2016