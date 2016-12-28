Azhar a ‘Test great’ in a making: Qasim 

Record-breaking triumph: Azhar’s 205 on a third day surpassed Majid Khan’s tip particular measure of 158 by a Pakistani in Australia that he set in 1972. Photo: AFP
KARACHI: Azhar Ali rewrote story books on Wednesday when he became a initial Pakistani to measure a double century in Australia and former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim hailed him as a ‘Test good in a making’.
The opening batsman, who surpassed Majid Khan’s tip particular measure of 158 by a Pakistani in Australia, struck 205 runs from 364 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries, on a third day of a second Test in a array to beam Pakistan to 443-9 in their initial innings during a Melbourne Cricket Ground.
And Qasim, while hailing Azhar’s feat, rated a opening batsman as one of a best in a universe during a moment.
“Azhar has valid his certification as one of a tip Test batsmen [in a world],” Qasim told The Express Tribune. “No matter what a conditions are, scoring runs opposite Australia in their possess backyard is no meant feat. He now has a triple hundred, a double hundred and a century in a calendar year that is a unusual record. we would contend if he continues to play like this, he can many positively be counted among a Test greats.”
The former arch selector also urged a group government to not interrupt Azhar’s form by changing his batting position.
“Azhar took some time to settle after being promoted as an opener [from one-down]. He is staid as an opener now and his batting position contingency not be changed,” pronounced Qasim.
‘Yasir’s opening disappointing’
Following Azhar’s shining batting performance, a Australians also showed because they are one of a many challenging sides during home in a universe as David Warner crushed a quick-fire 144 off 143 balls to get a home side right behind in a game.
The hosts were on 278-2 when a third day’s play was called off and Qasim lamented Pakistan’s bowling attack’s inability to quell a upsurge of runs.
“Pakistan had a good event to move Australia underneath vigour after posting a good total, though a bowlers squandered that possibility by permitting Australia to measure freely. Our quick bowlers bowled a same approach like their Australian counterparts though their batsmen play a gait good that is a disproportion between a dual sides,” he said.
He serve added, “I feel Yasir Shah had a larger shortcoming of holding wickets; he has a good possibility to play a pivotal purpose though he is not behaving adult to a expectations. If Pakistan are to win this Test from here, Yasir will have to play a heading role.”
Speaking on a probable outcomes of Boxing Day Test, Qasim pronounced a pull was on a cards.
“Almost a day has been mislaid due to sleet and a foresee isn’t good for rest of a days. There is 80% possibility of a pull and usually some superb performances from possibly side can lead to a outcome in a second Test,” he concluded.
