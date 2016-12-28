Assessing Law And Order: Rangers DG visits opposite tools of city 

Wednesday , 28 December 2016
KARACHI: Rangers director-general Major-General Muhammad Saeed visited on Wednesday opposite tools of a capital to consider a law and sequence situation. He visited Lyari, Orangi, Landhi, Korangi, Liaquatabad, Azizabad and Gadap Town areas. During a visits, Major-General Saeed also met Rangers personnel. Rangers zone commanders also briefed a Rangers DG on a law and sequence conditions and ongoing operations opposite terrorists in a city.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

