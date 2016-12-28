University of Karachi (KU) admissions executive Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi has extended a final date of acquiescence of acknowledgment forms for KU’s dusk programme 2017. The acknowledgment forms, along with a prospectus, can be performed after remuneration of Rs1,700 from a United Bank Limited (UBL) Silver Jubilee Booth during a varsity compartment tomorrow (December 30) from 9am to 4pm and from 4pm to 6pm from a UBL campus branch. Moreover, a possibilities who wish to take admissions on donor seats might collect their acknowledgment forms after remuneration of Rs2,200 from UBL campus bend and contention it before Dec 30.
Ku Evening Programme: Dec 30 final date to contention forms
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.
