Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Ku Evening Programme: Dec 30 final date to contention forms  

Ku Evening Programme: Dec 30 final date to contention forms  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 28, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Ku Evening Programme: Dec 30 final date to contention forms  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

University of Karachi (KU) admissions executive Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi has extended a final date of acquiescence of acknowledgment forms for KU’s dusk programme 2017. The acknowledgment forms, along with a prospectus, can be performed after remuneration of Rs1,700 from a United Bank Limited (UBL) Silver Jubilee Booth during a varsity compartment tomorrow (December 30) from 9am to 4pm and from 4pm to 6pm from a UBL campus branch. Moreover, a possibilities who wish to take admissions on donor seats might collect their acknowledgment forms after remuneration of Rs2,200 from UBL campus bend and contention it before Dec 30.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Big Bash League: Lynn shines as Thunder warp underneath a Heat
Two states usually approach to secure Israeli-Palestinian peace, says Kerry
Ku Evening Programme: Dec 30 final date to contention forms  
US denies Erdogan accusations of ‘supporting IS’
Police kill 4 Communist Party bureau ‘attackers’ in Xinjiang
Assessing Law And Order: Rangers DG visits opposite tools of city 
National One-Day Cup: Final berth on a line as seventh turn commences
Euro forebear Tietmeyer dies aged 85
Innovation Competition: KU secures third position
US designates LeT tyro wing as militant organisation
China gives Trump a bird
11 passed migrants found on Libya beaches

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions