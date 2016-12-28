University of Karachi (KU) students cumulative third position in a difficulty of earthy sciences and rural sciences during a All Pakistan DICE, that was hold during National University of Sciences and Technology in Islamabad. The plan group consisted of students from a chemistry and practical production departments of a varsity, including Umair Ahmed Khan, Amjad Ilyas, Shoiab and Kashif Riaz. More than 60 universities of a nation participated and 300 projects were displayed during a event.
Innovation Competition: KU secures third position
University of Karachi (KU) students cumulative third position in a difficulty of earthy sciences and rural sciences during a All Pakistan DICE, that was hold during National University of Sciences and Technology in Islamabad. The plan group consisted of students from a chemistry and practical production departments of a varsity, including Umair Ahmed Khan, Amjad Ilyas, Shoiab and Kashif Riaz. More than 60 universities of a nation participated and 300 projects were displayed during a event.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.
