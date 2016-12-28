Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Innovation Competition: KU secures third position

Innovation Competition: KU secures third position

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 28, 2016 In Sports 0
Innovation Competition: KU secures third position
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

University of Karachi (KU) students cumulative third position in a difficulty of earthy sciences and rural sciences during a All Pakistan DICE, that was hold during National University of Sciences and Technology in Islamabad. The plan group consisted of students from a chemistry and practical production departments of a varsity, including Umair Ahmed Khan, Amjad Ilyas, Shoiab and Kashif Riaz. More than 60 universities of a nation participated and 300 projects were displayed during a event.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

National One-Day Cup: Final berth on a line as seventh turn commences
Euro forebear Tietmeyer dies aged 85
Innovation Competition: KU secures third position
US designates LeT tyro wing as militant organisation
China gives Trump a bird
11 passed migrants found on Libya beaches
Pictures of a day: Dec 28, 2016
This CEO used an inventive approach to obtain 1,000 business ideas
Trump urged to delineate clearer policies to palliate Pakistan-India tension
Aqeel hails ATT events, targets tours abroad subsequent year
Azhar a ‘Test great’ in a making: Qasim 
China says peaceful to foster CPEC with Pakistan

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions