WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted on Wednesday a usually approach to secure a durability assent between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state resolution to their conflict.
Explaining a US preference final week not to halt a UN Security Council opinion to reject Israeli allotment building, Kerry said: “The opinion in a UN was about preserving a two-state solution.
“That’s what we were station adult for: Israel’s destiny as a Jewish and approved state, vital corresponding in assent and confidence with a neighbours,” he said.
“The two-state resolution is a usually approach to grasp a only and durability assent between Israelis and Palestinians,” Kerry said, though warned that resolution was in “serious jeopardy”.
However, hinting during a new growth in a UN assembly US president-elect Donald Trump in his latest twitter pronounced that a United States “cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such sum contempt and disrespect”.
We can't continue to let Israel be treated with such sum contempt and disrespect. They used to have a good crony in a U.S., but…….
Two states usually approach to secure Israeli-Palestinian peace, says Kerry
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted on Wednesday a usually approach to secure a durability assent between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state resolution to their conflict.
Explaining a US preference final week not to halt a UN Security Council opinion to reject Israeli allotment building, Kerry said: “The opinion in a UN was about preserving a two-state solution.
Israel pulling for some-more settler homes notwithstanding UN vote
“That’s what we were station adult for: Israel’s destiny as a Jewish and approved state, vital corresponding in assent and confidence with a neighbours,” he said.
“The two-state resolution is a usually approach to grasp a only and durability assent between Israelis and Palestinians,” Kerry said, though warned that resolution was in “serious jeopardy”.
However, hinting during a new growth in a UN assembly US president-elect Donald Trump in his latest twitter pronounced that a United States “cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such sum contempt and disrespect”.
Giving a transparent summary to a Israeli administration, Trump said, “Stay clever Israel, Jan 20th is quick approaching!”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Police kill 4 Communist Party bureau ‘attackers’ ...
December 28, 2016
Innovation Competition: KU secures third position
December 28, 2016
11 passed migrants found on Libya beaches
December 28, 2016
Trump urged to delineate clearer policies to ...
December 28, 2016