Two states usually approach to secure Israeli-Palestinian peace, says Kerry

Two states usually approach to secure Israeli-Palestinian peace, says Kerry
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted on Wednesday a usually approach to secure a durability assent between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state resolution to their conflict.

Explaining a US preference final week not to halt a UN Security Council opinion to reject Israeli allotment building, Kerry said: “The opinion in a UN was about preserving a two-state solution.

Israel pulling for some-more settler homes notwithstanding UN vote

“That’s what we were station adult for: Israel’s destiny as a Jewish and approved state, vital corresponding in assent and confidence with a neighbours,” he said.

“The two-state resolution is a usually approach to grasp a only and durability assent between Israelis and Palestinians,” Kerry said, though warned that resolution was in “serious jeopardy”.

However, hinting during a new growth in a UN assembly US president-elect Donald Trump in his latest twitter pronounced that a United States “cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such sum contempt and disrespect”.

Giving a transparent summary to a Israeli administration, Trump said, “Stay clever Israel, Jan 20th is quick approaching!”

