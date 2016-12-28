US denies Erdogan accusations of ‘supporting IS’

ANKARA: The United States embassy in Ankara on Wednesday denied Washington had ever upheld Islamic State (IS) extremists in a Syrian dispute after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed a extremists had enjoyed US backing.
“The United States supervision is not ancillary Daesh,” a embassy pronounced in a succinct statement, regulating another acronym for IS. The United States “did not emanate or support Daesh in a past. Assertions a United States supervision is ancillary Daesh are not true,” it added.
The matter did not discuss Erdogan by name though pronounced there was “considerable misinformation present in Turkish media” about US operations opposite IS in Syria. “For those meddlesome in a truths, here are a truths,” a embassy said.
Erdogan had on Tuesday indicted bloc army led by a United States of ancillary not only a Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) in Syria though also IS. “It’s utterly clear, ideally obvious,” he said, adding that Turkey could yield explanation in cinema and video.
The YPG works on a belligerent with a United States opposite IS though is seen as a apprehension organisation by Ankara and a internal bend of a outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). However, a embassy said: “The United States supervision has not supposing weapons or explosives to a YPG or a PKK — period.”
Erdogan pronounced that a US-led bloc army fighting opposite IS in Syria had also unsuccessful to yield assistance for a Turkish operation to constraint a extremist-held city of al Bab.
Responding to this allegation, a embassy pronounced a United States continues to work closely with Turkey to “determine how we can boost a efforts to better (IS)… and discharge this flay that threatens both a peoples.”
It pronounced a discussions enclosed how best to assistance Turkish army and their Syrian antithesis allies fighting a militants around al Bab. The US subsidy of a YPG and critique of a tellurian rights meridian in Turkey has hurt Ankara in a final months of a administration of President Barack Obama.
Turkish officials have voiced wish for a “new page” underneath President-elect Donald Trump including a extradition of Erdogan’s arch rivalry Fethullah Gulen who he blames for a Jul 15 unsuccessful coup.
US denies Erdogan accusations of ‘supporting IS’
PHOTO: AFP
ANKARA: The United States embassy in Ankara on Wednesday denied Washington had ever upheld Islamic State (IS) extremists in a Syrian dispute after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed a extremists had enjoyed US backing.
“The United States supervision is not ancillary Daesh,” a embassy pronounced in a succinct statement, regulating another acronym for IS. The United States “did not emanate or support Daesh in a past. Assertions a United States supervision is ancillary Daesh are not true,” it added.
The matter did not discuss Erdogan by name though pronounced there was “considerable misinformation present in Turkish media” about US operations opposite IS in Syria. “For those meddlesome in a truths, here are a truths,” a embassy said.
Erdogan accuses West of ‘supporting terror, manoeuvre plotters’
Erdogan had on Tuesday indicted bloc army led by a United States of ancillary not only a Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) in Syria though also IS. “It’s utterly clear, ideally obvious,” he said, adding that Turkey could yield explanation in cinema and video.
The YPG works on a belligerent with a United States opposite IS though is seen as a apprehension organisation by Ankara and a internal bend of a outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). However, a embassy said: “The United States supervision has not supposing weapons or explosives to a YPG or a PKK — period.”
Erdogan pronounced that a US-led bloc army fighting opposite IS in Syria had also unsuccessful to yield assistance for a Turkish operation to constraint a extremist-held city of al Bab.
Responding to this allegation, a embassy pronounced a United States continues to work closely with Turkey to “determine how we can boost a efforts to better (IS)… and discharge this flay that threatens both a peoples.”
Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Russia of defending PKK militants
It pronounced a discussions enclosed how best to assistance Turkish army and their Syrian antithesis allies fighting a militants around al Bab. The US subsidy of a YPG and critique of a tellurian rights meridian in Turkey has hurt Ankara in a final months of a administration of President Barack Obama.
Turkish officials have voiced wish for a “new page” underneath President-elect Donald Trump including a extradition of Erdogan’s arch rivalry Fethullah Gulen who he blames for a Jul 15 unsuccessful coup.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Euro forebear Tietmeyer dies aged 85
December 28, 2016
China gives Trump a bird
December 28, 2016
This CEO used an inventive approach to ...
December 28, 2016
China says peaceful to foster CPEC with ...
December 28, 2016