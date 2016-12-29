Thursday , 29 December 2016
Grievances galore: NADRA services pull outrageous complaints

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani adults have purebred over 18,000 complaints with a Federal Ombudsman or Wafaqi Mohtasib opposite a National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) over a final 3 years.

According to a papers accessible with The Express Tribune, a Federal Ombudsman has perceived 18,620 complaints of people from opposite Pakistan, as good as from abroad Pakistanis.

These complainants have voiced exasperation over a services being supposing by NADRA and requested a Federal Ombudsman to take adult a emanate on an obligatory basement and solve it.

Sharing sum of a complaints, Federal Ombudsman’s Senior Adviser (Law) and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar pronounced these complaints are associated generally to distribution of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), renovation of a CNICs, Pakistan Origin Cards, Children Registration (B-Form) and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop).

“Systemic issues, including easy automation process, of around 8.4 million abroad Pakistanis have also been taken adult and complaints have also been perceived from New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Italy, USA and other countries on a subject,” he said.

Khokhar pronounced opposite a commentary of a Federal Ombudsman, usually 34 representations were filed before a President of Pakistan and among these 11 were decided. The boss was gratified to defend a commentary of a Federal Ombudsman in 19 cases, he said.

Non-payment issue

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry officials on Wednesday unsuccessful to contention a correspondence news before a Federal Ombudsman over non-payment of salaries and residence stipend to employees of immigration and passports territory during Pakistan’s unfamiliar missions posted in over 90 counties opposite a globe.

Khokhar pronounced officials of Directorate of Immigration and Passport have requested that a few some-more days should be given to them for presenting a correspondence report.

“The Wafaqi Mohtasib, however, has asked them not to check it serve and to benefaction a news on Thursday (today) as a employees are confronting outrageous problems due to check in remuneration and residence stipend for a final 9 to 10 months,” he said.

Earlier on Dec 21 a Wafaqi Mohtasib wrote a minute to a Director General of Directorate of Immigration and Passport and sought a correspondence news on Dec 28.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

