PESHAWAR: Adviser to a Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has presented a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa supervision with a six-month opening news that catalogues a annals of all developments in that timeframe.
In a news discussion hold on Wednesday, Ghani described sector-wise developmental schemes and their stream status. He pronounced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s categorical concentration was on a alleviation of a health and preparation sectors. He pronounced that from 2011 compartment 2012, a estimated bill for health was Rs8 billion, that rose to Rs25 billion in a 2016-2017 budget. The developmental bill for health was Rs 7.5 billion in 2011-2012 that has risen to Rs10.54 billion in 2016-2017, a apportion said.
On a opening of K-P health, Mushtaq Ghani, who is also a orator for a provincial government, explained that Rs1.12 billion has been allocated for a growth of training hospitals and district hospitals on that work has already been started.
He pronounced that dual medical colleges (Gajo Khan Medical College Swabi, and Nowshera Medical College) have been determined and Rs4 billion has been expelled for providing comforts to a district and tehsil hospitals. Accpording to him, a stream supervision has so distant combined 22,000 positions in hospitals while out of these 15,000 have been combined in a stream year. He pronounced that 184 district specialists, 1,675 medical officers, 1,097 paramedics, 1,480 nurses and 1,502 lady health workers have been allocated by this government.
Ghani pronounced that doctor’s salaries have been lifted from 200% to 300% that is a record boost in salaries as compared to a other provinces for that a supervision has kept an additional Rs5.46 billion.
About use delivery, a apportion pronounced that a provincial supervision has supposing giveaway puncture diagnosis and started a Rs925 million programme for a diagnosis of diabetes and ongoing diseases in children.
On a opening of a growth of K-P’s facile and delegate preparation dialect a orator pronounced that Rupees 12.45 billion has been allocated for 47 developmental schemes in a preparation zone in a stream year. He combined that Rs19 billion has already been spent on 64 ongoing schemes while Rs2.42 billion for 8 new schemes.
In a aloft preparation sector, construction has started on 42 colleges and 4 open libraries, while during a same time, a supervision has authorized a construction for a Girls Cadet College in Mardan and a Abdul Wali Khan University campuses in Bunner and Chitral.
The apportion pronounced that Rs37 billion has also been allocated for a law and probity department, in that a bar room will be assembled for lawyers in Swat and Abbottabad, and Rs7 billion has been allocated for sports and tourism while above 30 sports drift are also enclosed in a scheme.
The apportion pronounced that Right to Service dialect has perceived 8,576,440 applications on that a supervision has taken movement on 8,570,603 applications.
Similarly, a Right to Information has perceived 8,092 complaints out of that a supervision has taken movement on 5,279 applications while 594 are underneath process.
In 2016, he said, a military purebred cases opposite 190 terrorists, 196 anti-terrorism, 9,972 on opposite crimes and 3,297 on doubtful land crimes. Police have arrested 103,198 people concerned in opposite rapist cases, they have purebred 4,155 traffic-related cases and 43,935 opposite other cases.
The provincial supervision has allocated Rs33 billion for a district supervision while a outrageous volume has been expelled to a TMAs, villages and neighbourhoods.
Some Rs34 billion has been allocated for a construction of Swat Express Highway that will be finished compartment 2017.
Cataloguing growth in K-P: CM’s help unveils six-month opening report
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.
