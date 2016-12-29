Thursday , 29 December 2016
Military courts to get permanent status

Military courts to get permanent status
ISLAMABAD: The interior method has prepared a breeze of a new law, integrating a Protection of Pakistan Act and Anti-Terrorism Act, and has sought opinion of a law method on it. The breeze will be presented in council after a final capitulation by a minister.

According to a interior ministry’s spokesperson, a troops courts that were creatively set adult for dual years after Dec 2014 attacks on schoolchildren in Peshawar will turn permanent courts to understanding with cases involving terrorism once a new law is passed.

Quoting sources, INP reported that a proviso in a new breeze will assent gripping suspects in control for 90 days. The tenure of troops courts is set to end on Jan 7 and their under-trial cases will change to anti-terrorism courts. The sovereign and provincial governments have referred 300 cases to a troops courts and during benefaction 120 cases are being listened by these courts. (TRANSLATION BY ARSHAD SHAHEEN)

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

